Nick Wayne was set for the biggest match of his career at The WRLD on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom in January. Unfortunately, because Wayne is only 16, he was unable to compete on the card as the New York State Athletic Commission stipulates, "No person under the age of eighteen years shall participate in any authorized professional combative sports, and no person under sixteen years of age shall be permitted to attend thereat as a spectator, provided, however, that a person under the age of sixteen may be permitted to attend as a spectator if accompanied by a parent or guardian."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO