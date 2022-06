A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving in a major car wreck that killed a woman and left several others hospitalized in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last year. Pedro Nieves admitted to manslaughter by motor vehicle, driving under the influence and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Under the plea deal, Nieves would spend up to 18 years in prison, with the sentences for the three charges running concurrently.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO