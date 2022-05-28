ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DNR to host free fun weekend June 4-5

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to join in on the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4 and 5, during which time state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes.

“Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the parks crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management, in a news release.

The DNR encourages Wisconsinites to share your adventures during Fun Free Weekend using the hashtag #OutWiGo on Instagram.

June 4 is also National Trails Day. Whether by foot, bike, ATV, horse or watercraft, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails for you to enjoy. Celebrate hometown trails and show your support for trail networks.

During Free Fun Weekend, there will be free fishing clinics at state properties for beginners. Find fishing clinics and more Free Fun events by visiting the DNR’s events and programs calendar.

Find a complete list of state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system.

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, here are some helpful things to know:

State parks

  • Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.
  • All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Drive-up windows, playgrounds, bathrooms and observation towers are open.
  • Office buildings, concession facilities, visitor centers and nature centers are open.
  • Programs and events are posted on the DNR’s website.

Trails

  • Trail passes will not be required for residents nor non-residents.
  • All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.
  • ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Fishing

  • Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.
  • All 2022-2023 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.
  • This is the perfect time of year for small and largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike to be active.
  • New to fishing?
  • free clinics hosted at state properties.
  • Due to COVID-19 precautions, loaner equipment may not be available. Anglers should bring their own equipment and bait.
  • Locate launches and shorefishing access points near you.

Boat launches

  • All DNR boat launches are open.
  • Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.
  • Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never move live fish from any waterbody.

Safety

  • Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
  • Use boat lights after sunset.
  • Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.
  • Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.
  • All children younger than 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet – bicycle helmets are not legal.
  • Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.

GOP election investigation costs rise to nearly $900,000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cost of Wisconsin Republicans’ investigation of the 2020 presidential election results has risen to nearly $900,000, about $220,000 more than initially budgeted. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos initially budgeted about $676,000 for the probe. But the investigation has sparked five lawsuits. The Milwaukee Journal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Evers issues order prohibiting baby formula price gouging

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Tuesday barring price gouging on baby formula. The order declares that a period of “abnormal economic disruption” exists in Wisconsin and prohibits wholesalers and retailers in the state from charging “unreasonably excessive prices,” defined in administrative code as prices more than 15% higher than prices over the last two months.
