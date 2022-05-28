ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rockland FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR UNION COUNTY At 1117 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Summit, Clark, Union, Westfield, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Hillside, Roselle, Roselle Park, Berkeley Heights, New Providence, Kenilworth, Fanwood, Mountainside, Garwood and Springfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
UNION COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Passaic FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Passaic. In southeast New York, Rockland. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thompson, or 15 miles south of Deposit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Pleasant Mount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA

