ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red': 50,000 Liverpool fans descend on Paris ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid, with many travelling to the French capital without a ticket just to soak up the atmosphere

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tens of thousands of Liverpool fans have descended on Paris and painted the city red ahead of tonight's Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp's side will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the French capital.

A huge sea of red shirts surrounded the Cours de Vincennes area in the south-east area of Paris during the morning, where a fan zone has been set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STXGF_0ftTVucf00
As many as 50,000 Liverpool fans have travelled to Paris for tonight's Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35izW5_0ftTVucf00
Many supporters are ticketless and are simply in the French capital to soak up the atmosphere
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUh6m_0ftTVucf00
'You'll Never Walk Alone' has soundtracked the streets of the city throughout the day

As many as 50,000 supporters, largely ticketless, began gathering early during the day, some starting the drinking from 7am, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill as roads were closed off.

Footballs were being kicked into the air and banners being flown while flares which were prohibited by French authorities were let off in the fan zone.

The huge crowd then sang You'll Never Walk Alone before cheering club legend Kenny Dalglish to a stage which has been set up. He told supporters how remarkable Liverpool's season had been before they chanted his name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0qQL_0ftTVucf00
Supporters started gathering early in the day, with some beginning drinking from 7am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S46XH_0ftTVucf00
The Reds are aiming to lift the Champions League/European Cup for the seventh time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNWPq_0ftTVucf00
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish was greeted with cheers as he appeared at a fan zone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ux9bo_0ftTVucf00
One supporter displays a scarf immortalising his team's heroes from the final three years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaHSs_0ftTVucf00
Liverpool fans have taken over the Champ de Mars, the area in front of the Eiffel Tower
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9Yjx_0ftTVucf00
Supporters also gathered in their numbers at Place de la Nation in the eastern part of the city

A heavy police presence is in the area, including armed officers. Meanwhile, on the Champs Elysees, fans could be handed a €135 fine by police if they wear club colours - including hats, scarves and banners.

Fan John Racks, 39, from the Wirral, Merseyside, told PA: 'Yeah, the drinking started early, the sun's out now and it's getting to my head a bit.

'I'd like to say at nearly 40 I'm careful but I kind of got lost and started drinking this morning, now I'm smashed. The atmosphere here is boss, the city is red.'

Another said: 'I'm sat here on top of some statue in Paris with my mates, there's nothing more you need. Just a few beers and hopefully a win for the Reds, lovely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYpzf_0ftTVucf00
Liverpool supporters in Paris pay tribute to transformational January signing Luis Diaz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vr7dA_0ftTVucf00
Manager Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the Champions League final for the third time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbGE2_0ftTVucf00
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 2019 final against Tottenham

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are 'on Roma's summer transfer wish-list' with Jose Mourinho eager to raid his former club after winning the Europa Conference League

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a swoop for Manchester United defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this summer. The Portuguese manager is keen to bolster his defensive options and push towards a top four finish in Serie A next season, having brought Roma a first European trophy in their history last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
U.K.
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Paris#Reds#French#The Champs Elysees#Fan John Racks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

What happened at the Champions League final?

French authorities and Uefa blamed late arrivals and fraudulent tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France before Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. But Liverpool fans who spoke to the BBC described organisational failures, overcrowding and heavy-handed policing. On Monday, Uefa commissioned an independent report...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy