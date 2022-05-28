‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Loving the Show’s Latest Winner

Jeopardy! is a unique show in that fans don’t watch to see their favorite actor perform death-defying stunts or to find out what happens next in the drama-filled “will they, won’t they” romance. Instead, Jeopardy is beloved because each episode features regular people to whom fans can relate.

Whether it’s a student from Ohio, an engineer from California, or a tutor from Toronto, Jeopardy! contestants are everyday people and fans of the show themselves. And though Jeopardy! is known for its endearing contestants, every now and then, a champion comes along who truly captures viewers’ hearts.

The current Jeopardy! champion, Ryan Long, is one such contestant. The rideshare driver from Philadelphia now has 10 wins to his name, and Jeopardy fans everywhere hope he’s just getting started.

In a recent Instagram post, Jeopardy! highlighted their newest champion, showcasing his wonderful sense of humor and humble demeanor. This gave fans the perfect opportunity to shower their favorite contestant with praise, and they didn’t hesitate to do so.

The comments section is filled with hundreds of loving messages for Ryan Long. “Ryan is such a kind and humble person!! I love watching him,” one fan wrote. “Such a great guy! A real Jeopardy contestant!” another said.

And the comments on the Instagram post are just a small sample of Jeopardy fans’ appreciative comments about the reigning champ. On Twitter, there are even more uplifting messages about Ryan.

“I love this guy! He is so down to earth and humble!” one fan said. “He’s awesome!! Go Ryan!” another wrote.

New Champ Ryan Long Shares Plans for His ‘Jeopardy!’ Winnings

From the very start of his run on Jeopardy!, Ryan Long has been open about his financial struggles back home. According to Long, his salary as a rideshare driver is barely enough to keep the lights on for himself and his 8-year-old son.

That being the case, his more than $100,000 in Jeopardy! winnings thus far is nothing short of life-changing. The Jeopardy! champ is already making plans with the small fortune he’s amassed in his time on the game show. Rather than spend the money on himself, Ryan is making plans for a trip with his young son. “I want to take my kid fishing,” he said. “That’s really where my head is at.”

Though $145,000 in a single week is a staggering amount, Ryan’s total winnings could be far greater when it’s all said and done. He’s only 10 games into his run, after all. The reigning champ before him, Mattea Roach, had 23 wins to her name by the time she finally lost a game.