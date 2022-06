BETHESDA, Md. - A teenager was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in North Bethesda Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department say they responded to the site of an accident in the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive just after 4 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers determined that there was a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO