Avoid foodborne illness when preserving food at home

By Cal Powell
 4 days ago
Foodborne botulism can be prevented with proper canning techniques and equipment that prevent contamination, according to a UGA Extension food safety specialist. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — As home canning season approaches, a University of Georgia food safety expert stressed the need for proper precautions to avoid foodborne illness.

A recent death in Washington state was attributed to botulism, a toxin that is a byproduct of the heat-resistant spores of a bacterium called Clostridium botulinum that likely originated from a home-canned food.

If low-acid foods are not processed properly, the spores survive and convert into growing cells. As the cells grow and multiply, they produce a neurotoxin that can lead to serious illness and even death.

While the number of cases of foodborne botulism is not high relative to other pathogens like Salmonella enterica, the case fatality rate is significantly higher.

“Without the anti-toxin and respiratory support, death is likely,” Carla Schwan, UGA Cooperative Extension food safety specialist and director of the National Center for Home Food Preservation, said.

Health departments reported 242 cases of botulism to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, the most recent numbers available.

Foodborne botulism can be prevented with proper canning techniques and equipment that prevent contamination, Schwan said. She recommends following these three steps when canning food at home:

Follow research-based recommendations and validated recipes

Schwan recommends following information from the National Center for Home Food Preservation as well as the United States Department of Agriculture Guide to Home Canning for best practices.

“These sources provide current research-based recommendations for most methods of home food preservation,” she said. “Rigorous research processes are in place to ensure that all published recipes are validated to ensure consumer safety. It’s important to highlight that all procedures are intended to be followed as tested and recommended with regard to recipes, food preparation directions, jar sizes, jar filling methods and management of the canner as described in the resources provided.”

Determine the proper canning method

The acidity of foods will determine what canning method you can use. Low-acid foods such as seafood, poultry, milk, red meats and fresh vegetables, except for most tomatoes, do not have enough acid to prevent the growth of the bacteria.

The Clostridium botulinum spores that germinate into growing cells, which then produce the toxin, will survive for hours even in boiling water.

“All low-acid foods should be processed under a pressure canner operated at 10-15 PSI (pounds per square inch) that allows the temperature to reach 240 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit,” Schwan said. “The processing time may vary from 20 to 100 minutes, depending on factors such as altitude, size of jars, type of pack, density of food and more.”

High-acid foods such as fruits, pickles, marmalades, jams and jellies, can be processed using a boiling-water canner. The processing time for high-acid foods may vary from five to 85 minutes.

“When you decide to start canning, make sure you use the correct equipment and methods,” Schwan said.

The presence of botulinum toxin cannot be detected by sight or odor.

“Smell and looks are no indication that the food is safe if under-processed and low acid,” Schwan said. “However, if you see signs of spoilage, it could indicate the food was under-processed and potentially contaminated with botulinum toxin.”

Signs of spoilage include bulging lids, leaking seals, spurting liquid and cotton-like mold growth (white, blue, black, green) on the top food surface and underside of the lid.

Never taste food to determine whether it is safe to eat

“When in doubt, throw it out,” Schwan said.

Schwan noted that the observance of World Food Safety Day on June 7 represents an opportunity to highlight the necessity of safe handling of food. This year’s theme is “Safer Food, Better Health.”

“Consumers have the power to drive change and decrease the number of foodborne illnesses by handling food safely and implementing food safety practices in their daily lives,” she said.

Comments / 0

UGA diabetes prevention program earns top recognition from CDC

ATHENS — The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension diabetes prevention program has received the highest recognition offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Full Plus certification is reserved for lifestyle change programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all the standards...
ATHENS, GA
Southwell employees collect metal tabs for Ronald McDonald House

TIFTON — Southwell presented aluminum can tabs to the Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia as part of the “Pull for the House” campaign in May. Collected and donated by Southwell employees, the tabs will be recycled, and the Ronald McDonald House will receive the market value of the recycled metal. Located in Macon, Ronald McDonald House of Central Georgia provides care and comfort for the families of seriously ill or critically injured children being treated at area medical facilities.
TIFTON, GA
Large amount of drugs seized in south Georgia investigation

TIFTON — Members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Jose Luis Pena-Ferraras, 35, and Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, 43, both of Lawrenceville, recently after the seizure of five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, and a handgun.
TIFTON, GA
Meth trafficker found guilty

MACON — A metro Atlanta resident was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine by a federal jury on May 24, following a two-day trial that began on May 23, before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Gray faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
MACON, GA
Seven newcomers signed to revamped Georgia men's basketball roster

Georgia has signed seven newcomers who will join the Bulldogs for the 2022-23 season, head coach Mike White announced on Monday. The group includes a fifth-year player (Mardrez McBride from North Texas), a senior (Terry Roberts from Bradley), three juniors (Frank Anselem from Syracuse, Justin Hill from Longwood and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe from Oklahoma State), a sophomore (Jusaun Holt from Alabama) and a true freshman (KyeRon Lindsay from Denton, Texas). Because of eligibility extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anselem, Hill, Holt, Moncrieffe and Roberts could play one more season than their classifications would traditionally indicate.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Falcons to bring back red helmets in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons will re-introduce red helmets to be paired with the team’s 1966 throwback uniforms in 2022. The Falcons will debut the red helmets in a matchup of two throwback NFC West rivals when they meet San Francisco in Week 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coca-Cola will be the presenting partner of the game week.
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
