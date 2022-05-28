ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden tells Delaware grads to step up, 'now it's your hour'

By ZEKE MILLER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gs9R4_0ftTUdyB00
Biden Delaware President Joe Biden delivers his keynote address to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its commencement ceremony in Newark, Del., Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEWARK, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden told graduates Saturday at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, that “now it's your hour,” as he encouraged young people in the United States to help the country live up to its ideals.

Speaking to more than 6,000 graduates, and with the nation mourning victims of two mass shootings in as many weeks. Biden lamented the division and hatred in the country he governs. He bemoaned a “crisis of faith” in U.S. institutions and he pressed graduates to work to bind up the country's wounds.

“Your generation, more than anyone else will have to answer the question, Who are we? What do we stand for? What do we believe? Who will we be?" Biden said. “You can make the difference, you can lift the country up, you can meet the challenges of our time."

“There’s one message I hope you take from me today: This is no time to be on the sidelines,” he added. “We need all of you to get engaged in public life and the life of this nation.”

Biden told graduates to remember that “democracy is a human enterprise.”

“We do many things well,” the president said. “Sometimes we fall short. That’s true in our own lives. It’s true in the life of the nation. And yet democracy makes progress possible. And progress comes when we begin to see each other again not as enemies but as neighbors.’"

Biden spoke of the country's bitter division over Vietnam in the 1960s and the grief that followed the killings of “heroes” — two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr. But through those tumultuous times came progress on civil rights and voting rights, for example, the president said.

“Well, now it’s your hour. The challenges are immense, foreign and domestic, but so are the possibilities. … Everything is possible in America,’’ he said. ”This is a decisive decade for America at a time when we can choose the future we want, at a time when we must decide that darkness will not prevail over light.’

The president said this year's graduates have a head start, representing a generation that “is the most generous, the most tolerant, the least prejudiced, the best educated” in American history.

“Keep the faith and take it back," he exhorted. “Please. This is yours. Take it back. We need you.”

Biden also referred to the recent mass shootings: 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, and on May 14, a gunman espousing racist hatred killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

“Too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief,” Biden said in his graduation speech. “Let’s be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died.”

The president said that "we cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer." He called on “all Americans at this hour to join hands and make your voices heard, to work together to make this nation what it can and should be. ”

Biden was presented with the university's medal of distinction before his remarks. He had previously received an honorary degree in 2004.

Biden, who graduated from the university in 1965 with a double major in history and political science, served as a senator in Delaware for more than 30 years before becoming vice president. It was his fifth commencement address at the university, where the school of public policy and administration bears his name. He also spoke to graduates in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014. His sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, also graduated from the university.

“It feels like coming home because this is home," Biden said, reflecting that “Some of the best and most important years of my life were spent here.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California details racist past in slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, DE
State
Texas State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Funeral held for unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana

SALEM, Indiana — A funeral has been held for the unidentified boy who was found in a suitcase in Indiana in April. The Associated Press says the unidentified boy was found in a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana by a mushroom hunter in April and was laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Salem. WLWT says about a month after the boy was found, he still has not been identified.
SALEM, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chick-fil-A is testing out autonomous delivery robots

Chick-fil-A is testing out new autonomous delivery robots in three states. Chick-fil-A in a news release says they are testing out autonomous delivery robots at limited locations in California, Florida and Texas. These robots can help cut delivery costs, improve restaurant operations and provide customers with the food order they expect.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rare ‘unicorn’ deer spotted in Georgia

GEORGIA — A rare ‘unicorn’ deer was spotted in Georgia, according to wildlife officials. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division says a rare “unicorn” deer was spotted in the state recently. These deer are called piebald fawn and they say observations of them are uncommon but that depends on where they are and if they are “protected from harvest.”
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Grads#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ap
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California gas station charging more than $8 per gallon

LOS ANGELES — Some drivers are getting sticker shock at a downtown Los Angeles gas station, where the price per gallon is more than $8. The national average price for a gallon of gas across the United States was $4.67 Tuesday, while the California average was $6.19, according to AAA. The Los Angeles County average is $6.20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago. No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another. Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Minor earthquake shakes Tennessee town

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An earthquake shook a small Tennessee town near Dyersburg overnight. A magnitude 3.1 earthquake happened in Newbern around 3:40 a.m., according to the University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information. Residents in the area may have felt some shaking. To report anything you may...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
103K+
Followers
106K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy