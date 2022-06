YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - A 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park after she got within 10 feet of the animal, park officials said. The woman approached the bison on Monday morning as it was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, the National Park Service said in a statement. She got within 10 feet before the animal "gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air."

