Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos ‘violence against women’

By Joe Lindsey
Highlands Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeena Baxter has denied coming from “bizarre” Salvador Ramos. “He was dating my ex-boyfriend. Then they broke up,” Baxter, 17, said. Told the San Antonio Express News. “Then he tried to get along with me after that, but I told him I was not there because he always had this kind...

Sam Garza
4d ago

who wrote this garbage the shooting was in Uvalde Texas they have the wrong name of the the town in the story You're supposed to be professionals proofread your story before you write it it's the disrespectful to the whole state of Texas and the people that passed away

Dean Smith
4d ago

This article is poorly written. It says he was dating his ex boyfriend then mentions she was scared of him. Was the dude gay or what

OViS HERDER1
4d ago

Cover photo taken after the shooter was killed. Law enforcement didn't go in but look how well they give out orders to traumatized kids in time for a photo op.

vigourtimes.com

Teacher shares sad ‘reality’ of life in US schools: Hiding spots

The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
UVALDE, TX
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

'Violence is a pandemic': Trauma surgeon helped save kids after Uvalde shooting

Dr. Ronald Stewart is a trauma surgeon at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the region’s Level I trauma center for adults and children. Three kids and one adult were transported to the hospital from Uvalde after last week's school shooting, in which an 18-year-old used an AR-15-style weapon and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. This was the second time Stewart and his colleagues treated victims from a mass casualty event. The first was the 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Stewart, 63, shared his experiences with TODAY.
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
KRGV

McAllen coffee shop faces backlash after being wrongfully accused of making joke about Uvalde shooting

Christopher Hernandez and Manuel Tijerina own Cultura Coffee House in McAllen. Open for two years now, the coffee shop has had rave reviews — until now. "An individual based in San Antonio who happens to own a coffee shop with the same name as ours made some hideous comments about the incident in Uvalde,” said Hernandez, co-owner of Cultura Coffee House.
MCALLEN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four men arrested for narcotics following late night traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement take four suspects into custody following late night traffic stops. On Tuesday, at approximately 12:38 a.m., Deputy Austin Moore conducted a traffic stop on a 2022 black Toyota Campy on IH-10 eastbound near mile marker 661. Following further investigation, Deputy Moore arrested the driver, Isaac Marcantel.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Robb Elementary School Could Be Demolished and Rebuilt After Mass Shooting: Senator

The federal government is considering a plan to demolish Robb Elementary School and build a new campus at a different site, according to Sen. Roland Gutierrez. The local lawmaker said in an interview with KSAT 12 that President Joe Biden told him “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one,” after 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in the school last week. Gutierrez welcomed the president and first lady Jill Biden to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where they visited a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting and paid his respects to their families. “I can't tell you how many little children that I've talked to that don't want to go into that building,” Gutierrez added in the KSAT interview. “They're just traumatized. They're just destroyed.”
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Exclusive: First responder recounts rushing into Robb Elementary

In an emotional interview, border patrol agent Jacob Albarado recounts rushing into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, while off duty to get to his wife and daughter who were inside the building. “I got there as fast as I could. I was trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room,” Albarado says.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX

