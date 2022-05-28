Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos ‘violence against women’

The federal government is considering a plan to demolish Robb Elementary School and build a new campus at a different site, according to Sen. Roland Gutierrez. The local lawmaker said in an interview with KSAT 12 that President Joe Biden told him “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one,” after 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in the school last week. Gutierrez welcomed the president and first lady Jill Biden to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, where they visited a memorial to the victims of the mass shooting and paid his respects to their families. “I can't tell you how many little children that I've talked to that don't want to go into that building,” Gutierrez added in the KSAT interview. “They're just traumatized. They're just destroyed.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO