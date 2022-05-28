AZA ACCREDITATION COMMISSION GRANTS ACCREDITATION TO MARINELAND

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission (the Commission) met to review applications for AZA accreditation.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Last month, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission (the Commission) met to review applications for AZA accreditation.

The accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous, on-site, multiple-day inspection by an independent team of trained zoological professionals. The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal welfare and well-being; veterinary care; keeper training; safety for visitors, staff, and animals; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Commission. Finally, top officials are interviewed by the Accreditation Commission at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is granted, extended for one year, or denied.

Marineland, underwent the accreditation process which takes a lot of work, and also participated in the “Pathway Toward Membership” program to assist in working toward accreditation with the help of a peer consultant or Coach. Of the 25 facilities participating in the program, Marineland is pleased to be the first Pathway participant to receive accreditation.

“ Marineland Florida opened in 1938 as the world's first Oceanarium and we have been focussed on providing our guests with a hands-on experience to admire and interact with different species throughout our long history.” said Travis Burke, Executive Director of The Dolphin Company North America. “Achieving AZA accreditation is a testament to the good men and women who dedicate their lives to the marvelous animals in our collection and the conservation of habitats and species in the wild. Being a part of an international group of accredited zoos & aquariums makes us better and pushes us to be better each and every day!”

Marineland, as with all the other facilities that underwent accreditation, underwent a thorough review to make sure it has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards, which emphasize animal welfare and care, veterinary programs, conservation, education, and safety. AZA requires facilities to complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of Association membership.

“Our standards are comprehensive, and our process is thorough, objective, and independent, with membership measured against a commitment to meeting the “gold standard” for a modern zoological facility. We are proud to welcome these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities as AZA members", said Dan Ashe, President and CEO of AZA.

There are currently 239 AZA-accredited facilities and 14 AZA-certified related facility members throughout the U.S. and 12 other countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visit https://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list

You can learn more about the AZA Pathway Toward Membership program on the AZA website: https://www.aza.org/PTM-program

About marineland dolphin adventure :

Marineland Dolphin Adventure opened in 1938, with a mission to foster the preservation and protection of marine life. Over the past 80 years, Marineland has appeared in the spotlight as the site of Hollywood films, made significant contributions to marine science and conservation, and delighted countless guests with the enchantment of dolphin encounters. Our interactive programs offer a unique way for people to come up close and personal with our incredible bottlenose dolphins, and form a connection that will last a lifetime. For more information visit https://marineland.net/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 27 years, The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America, has provided 'The experience of a lifetime' to more than 16 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States of America, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique, memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare and the preservation and care environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com

About AZA:

Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries. Look for the AZA accreditation logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things. The AZA is a leader in saving species and your link to helping animals all over the world. To learn more, visit www.aza.org

