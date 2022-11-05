ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 36 —NASA's finally tackling UFOS

By Space.com Staff
On this episode of This Week in Space , Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik speak with Leonard David, the godfather of space reporting, about how NASA is finally looking into UFO phenomenon with a new $100,000 study that will run into mid-2023.

With a panel of 16 experts, including scientists, astronauts (and yes, at least one space reporter), NASA has been charged with using its considerable expertise in the quest to understand what exactly UFOs (now called UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomenon) might be all about.

Are they extraterrestrial visitors? Time travelers? Earthly foreign agents? Swamp gas (no, we don't buy that one either)? Join us as we dive deep into the possibility of extraterrestrial emissaries.

Also in this episode, NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket is back on the launch pad , a huge piece of Chinese space junk crashes into the Pacific , NASA's InSight Mars lander has just weeks to live and don't miss the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse of Nov. 8 .

And finally, did you know you can launch your own SpaceX rocket? Model rocket maker Estes on Friday, Nov. 4, unveiled stunning new scale model of a Falcon 9 rocket that you can pick up now. The launchable model is a detailed recreation of the Falcon 9 and retails for $149.99. You can save 10% by using the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout , courtesy of our partners collectSPACE.com.

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Host of This Week In Space on TWiT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfTGW_0ftTTYTD00 Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Rod Pyle
Space author and historian

Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine . He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0 , Innovation the NASA Way , Interplanetary Robots , Blueprint for a Battlestar , Amazing Stories of the Space Age , First On the Moon , and Destination Mars

In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff .

This Week In Space co-host https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEvgx_0ftTTYTD00
This Week In Space co-host Tariq Malik
Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.

Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.

Comments / 2

Space.com

Space.com

