This Week In Space podcast: Episode 35 —A Man on the Moon with author Andy Chaikin

Space writer Andrew Chaikin poses for a photo with Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, during a 2002 Apollo anniversary event at the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum. Chaikin is holding photo of the duo taken by Armstrong in September 1971, at NASA HQ, using Chaikin's father's Minox camera. (Image credit: Victoria Kohl)

On this episode of This Week in Space , Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik speak with acclaimed author Andy Chaikin about his epic Apollo book "A Man On the Moon" and moon exploration.

In 1984, author Andy Chaikin began work on a groundbreaking book about the Apollo program that became " A Man on the Moon ," published in 1994. In it, he interviewed 23 of the 24 lunar Apollo astronauts , with the exception of Apollo 13 's Jack Swigert , who had sadly died before the project began.

It became an instant bestseller and continues to move briskly, and was also the inspiration for Tom Hanks' HBO series "From Earth To The Moon." What was so special? It was the first comprehensive look at the Apollo program as told by the astronauts to a writer who could weave a dynamic, compelling narrative. We talk to Andy about this amazing book, his other works, and what the future holds for space books .

You can learn more about Andy's books at his website: https://www.andrewchaikin.com/books/ .

Also in this episode, NASA's latest update on Artemis 1 is that there's an update coming on Nov.3 ! There's something spooky happening at the edge of our solar system , SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will fly again on Nov. 1 , the first time in 3 years.

