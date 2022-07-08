ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 19 — You Can Be A Space Journalist

By Space.com Staff
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

On today's This Week in Space, we talk about how you (yes, you) could be a space journalist if you want to.

On this episode of This Week in Space , space author and historian Rod Pyle and Space.com editor-in-chief Tariq Malik show how the space beat has never been hotter. With routine updates from NASA and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on their great missions, to international space news, to America's space race with China , to all the latest from SpaceX and the other newspace entrepreneurs, there's never been more to say — or wonder about — in spaceflight. It's a hot ticket, and there will be jobs . . . sorta.

Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space .

Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit

Related news story links:

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Host of This Week In Space on TWiT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfTGW_0ftTTYTD00
Host of This Week In Space on TWiT Rod Pyle
Space author and historian

Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine . He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0 , Innovation the NASA Way , Interplanetary Robots , Blueprint for a Battlestar , Amazing Stories of the Space Age , First On the Moon , and Destination Mars

In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff .

This Week In Space co-host https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEvgx_0ftTTYTD00 This Week In Space co-host Tariq Malik
Space.com Editor-in-Chief

Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.

Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope offer fuller picture of our universe

NASA is scheduled to release some of the very first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, 2022. They’ll mark the beginning of the next era in astronomy as Webb – the largest space telescope ever built – offers scientific data that will help answer questions about the earliest moments of the universe and allow astronomers to study exoplanets in greater detail than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
Complex

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

NASA has shared images showing what it describes as a “double crater” left on the Moon’s surface by a rocket of unknown origin. In a statement shared last week, the agency noted that astronomers first spotted a “rocket body” in late 2021 that was set for a lunar collision. That collision has been determined to have occurred in March, with the aforementioned double crater later being captured by way of NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which is operated by the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolfe
The Independent

Scientists think they’ve solved the Earth’s oldest mystery

Scientists have a new theory of how our planet formed.As well as answering the mystery of how our planet got here, the theory would explain the Earth’s perculiar chemical composition. And it could help tell the story of other planets like ours, too.“The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that the Earth formed from chondritic asteroids. These are relatively small, simple blocks of rock and metal that formed early on in the solar system,” explains Paolo Sossi, professor of experimental planetology at ETH Zurich.“The problem with this theory is that no mixture of these chondrites can explain the exact...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane could touch down in New Mexico's Spaceport America

NASA's Dream Chaser space plane may have scored another landing site for its future flights to space and back, according to a recent press release from Sierra Space. The spaceship manufacturer signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Spaceport America on Tuesday, which means the Dream Chaser could make landings at the New Mexico facility, once it completes its orbital trips.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Asteroid Bennu nearly swallowed up NASA's sampling spacecraft

It was a close call, but OSIRIS-REx's unexpected adventure might help improve planetary defense techniques. NASA's asteroid-sampling spacecraft had a near-death experience at Bennu, according to the mission team. In October 2020, the agency's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft nearly sank into the surface of the rubbly asteroid while picking up rocks for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Other Space#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Russian
Universe Today

NASA Reveals What the First Pictures From Webb Will Be

The James Webb Space Telescope will provide unprecedented views and science about our Universe, and the first full-color images and first spectra from the new telescope will be revealed on July 12. But now NASA has done something a little unprecedented, too: they’ve given all of us who are anticipating these images a list of the cosmic targets we’ll be seeing next week.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
CNN

'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images

NASA is set to reveal the first high-resolution color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next week, one of which “is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken.” CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
Space.com

A bus-sized asteroid is passing safely by Earth today and you can watch for free

A space rock at least the size of a bus will safely whiz by our planet today, and you can watch the event on a free livestream. The Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast the flyby of asteroid 2022 NF from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. If weather conditions allow, you can watch the livestream starting at 4 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) in the window above or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project (opens in new tab).
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing subsidiary to build new carrier planes for space tourism flights

Suborbital space tourism provider Virgin Galactic announced a deal Wednesday (July 6) to build a new set of carrier planes. Virgin Galactic has contracted the Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new "motherships" that will be rated to fly as many as 200 times a year, the companies announced in a Virgin press release (opens in new tab).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy