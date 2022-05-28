ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second annual Dennis the Cat Day to be celebrated at the Old Idaho Penitentiary

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
 May 28, 2022

The Old Idaho Penitentiary is throwing a birthday celebration that is going to be the cat’s meow.

According to a press release, Dennis the Cat Day will celebrate the infamous cat’s 70th birthday party, which will take place on May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Old Idaho Penitentiary, located at 2445 Old Penitentiary Road in Boise. Dennis is the prison’s popular historic mascot that lived among incarcerated men and women for sixteen years.

This year is the second annual Dennis the Cat day and will feature history presentations, food trucks, no-host bar, local pet supply vendors, a family scavenger hunt, and special edition Dennis the Cat merchandise in the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s Souvenir Confinement store, per the release.

Admission is $8 per adult. According to the release, a donation of at least one pet food item gives you access to history presentations featuring stories of working animals and prison pets throughout the site’s history, including Champ the Bullfrog, Zipper the head Kitchen Cat, Wrinkles the Bloodhound, and the famed warden’s horse, Old Selam.

Donations will benefit Simply Cats Adoption Center and the Idaho Humane Society, according to the release.

