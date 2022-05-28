ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court document reveals further details of Nampa shooting

By By KTVB.COM STAFF
 4 days ago

Originally published May 26 on KTVB.COM .

Last weekend, Nampa Police Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a house on South Drifter Loop in Nampa.

On Monday, 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, aka Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was arrested and placed in custody in the Ada County Jail in connection with the shooting. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a felony probation violation. He was then transferred to the Canyon County Jail on Wednesday.

NPD identified the victim of the shooting as 20-year-old Julie Martinez of Buhl . Police said she was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died.

During the investigation, police interviewed multiple individuals who said Leon was at the house with a gun prior to the incident, according to a probable cause affidavit (PCA) issued by an NPD officer on May 22.

In the PCA, officials state that one person heard Leon and Martinez arguing behind closed doors in the house prior to the shooting. The court document says people at the house later heard a thud, so one person went to investigate. Leon told the individual that “it was an accident” and that Martinez had taken his gun and shot herself. Leon then said that he had blacked out and could not remember anything, according to the court document.

The individual then retreated and Leon asked, “Who are you going to call?”. Another individual in the house saw Leon and that person arguing. According to the PCA, after a physical confrontation between the two, Leon drove away from the house knowing of Martinez’s injuries and did not seek medical attention before leaving the scene.

The document goes on to state that there were several previously unreported physical domestic batteries between Leon and Martinez.

Martinez’s family said that Leon was her boyfriend and alleges that she was a victim of domestic violence.

