ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

‘Picking Up Steam’: A Look Into Chase Dollander’s Dominant Night Against LSU in Hoover

By Jake Nichols
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TeLlb_0ftTTGpN00

HOOVER, Ala. — Chase Dollander made a simple request of Tony Vitello during a sixth-inning mound meeting early Saturday morning: “Give me Crews.”

Crews, as in Dylan Crews, as in the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year who could chip away at the Vols’ lead with one swing — just like the No. 21 Tigers had done in the inning prior.

No dice .

"His argument was a crappy one,” said Vitello, who Dollander said had asserted his role as the decision-maker. “(Chase) told me to let him go 101 pitches (with Crews up to bat and Dollander at 99). And I'm like, ‘You gonna get that guy out on two pitches?'"

He didn’t get the chance.

Vitello hooked Dollander and brought in Mark McLaughlin, who gave way to Redmond Walsh, who tied Todd Helton’s Tennessee record of 23 saves when he clinched the win just before 1:15 a.m. CT.

"It's unbelievable,” said Walsh. “It's something you try not to think about, but when your name is in the category of probably the best player to ever come through Tennessee, there's not any way to really describe it."

Factor in some timely hitting from Drew Gilbert and Jorel Ortega, as well as an excellent all-around effort from Jordan Beck, and the Vols cruised into Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinals — their second-straight appearance — after a 5-2 win over LSU.

But, well before final out was caught, the Vols received another sterling outing out of their SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Dollander struck out the side in the first inning, wheeling and dealing from the epicenter of an incredible college baseball scene.

He allowed only four hits and two runs with an error, two walks and a whopping nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work against an LSU lineup that had averaged 14 runs in its previous five games.

“He was the same as he’s been, which is excellent,” Vitello said. “He seemed to pick up a little steam as the game went on.”

Dollander admitted he got juiced off the jam-packed crowd, which buzzed during pregame and featured a rowdy mix of orange and white versus purple and gold — not to mention two sides that traded barbs from “Callin’ Baton Rouge” and “Rocky Top!” to chants of “LSU!” and “Go Big Orange.”

“It was awesome,” said Vitello in his discussion of arguably the best atmosphere Tennessee has played in this season. “I was kind of shocked at how many people were here in general, and (a lot) were on our side. Two pretty cool, different cultures. To have them all here shows what the SEC’s got going.”

But the result also shows what Tennessee has going, the Vols showing pitching and hitting depth that’s kept them fresh and sharp as the most dangerous team in the country.

And Dollander, part of an elite pitching staff that comprises the best college baseball has to offer, is at the forefront.

He screamed and flexed and leaped off the mound in the fifth inning, a ball of energy as he bobbed toward the UT dugout after striking out Tre’ Morgan on a 98-mile-hour fastball to keep LSU at bay.

The emotion was rare for Dollander, who admitted he “blacked out” a bit during the sequence. But the celebration wasn’t just for himself.

“A little bit of that was him picking up his teammates,” said Vitello. “They've played excellent defense behind him this year, so he was returning the favor."

Less than an inning later, Dollander walked toward the dugout — the loser of that sixth-inning argument about Crews — and found plenty of emotion in return: a hefty standing ovation from the Vols’ crowd, as well as plenty of high-fives and backslaps from his teammates.

Now, Tennessee is looking toward the winner of LSU and Kentucky on Saturday night, a shot at the Vols’ second consecutive SEC Tournament title appearance on the line.

There’s only one problem — at least for opponents.

“We haven’t even played our best baseball,” said Dollander.

Cover photo via Jake Nichols for Volunteer Country

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: The SEC Football Fan Who Went Viral Has Graduated

In 2018, the LSU Tigers welcomed the Alabama Crimson Tide into Death Valley for a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup. Unfortunately for the packed home crowd in attendance, their football team wasn't able to deliver an upset victory over the No. 1-ranked Tide. In fact, the game ended in a brutal 29-0 shutout in favor of Nick Saban's squad.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
theadvocate.com

The first player in LSU's 2023 class reopens his recruitment

The first player in LSU's 2023 football recruiting class de-committed Monday. Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller announced he reopened his recruitment in a Twitter post. Miller wrote that he is "still extremely interested in LSU, yet I am also curious to learn about other programs and what they have to offer."
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Four Louisiana schools make the NCAA baseball tournament field

Louisiana (KPLC) - The state of Louisiana has a strong tradition of college baseball having at least one team in the NCAA Tournament each of the past 10 seasons dating back to 2011. That run continued this season with four schools making the bracket in LSU, UL Lafayette, Louisiana Tech and Southeastern.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Mark Mclaughlin
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals If He Has Any 'Evidence' Against Texas A&M

Earlier this off-season, Nick Saban shook up the college football world with his comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies. "We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team," he said. "Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WDSU

4 Louisiana baseball teams heading to NCAA regionals across country

BATON ROUGE, La. — Four Louisiana college baseball teams are heading to the NCAA postseason regionals. The nationally-ranked LSU Tigers are a No. 2 seed at the Hattiesburg regional hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. The Tigers' first game will be against Kennesaw State out of Georgia. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#College Baseball#Tigers#Sec Tournament
VolunteerCountry

NEW VC on SI Podcast: MAILBAG Edition

Host Jack Foster asks Matt Ray YOUR mailbag questions in the latest Volunteer Country on SI Podcast. The entire podcast can be listened to below.  Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here. Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
wvlt.tv

TBI: Illinois man shoots, kills father at East Tennessee rest stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Illinois man was charged after shooting and killing his father in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officials with the TBI, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were requested by the 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, May 27, around 7:00 p.m. EST.
CBS19

East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
LONGVIEW, TX
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy