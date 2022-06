Plans for a major retail center redevelopment in West San Jose are on track for final approval. At a Wednesday San Jose Planning Commission meeting, members approved the 10.76 acre mixed-use development known as El Paseo de Saratoga in a 9-1-1 vote. The project will demolish existing commercial buildings to pave the way for four high-rise towers east of the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Quito Road, and north of the intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. Commissioner Jorge Garcia voted against the project and Commissioner Charles Cantrell was absent.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO