BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

By Jerry Puffer
 4 days ago
BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is...

Shelby Memorial Day Services

American Legion Post 43, will be holding their Memorial Day services this morning at 10, at Valley View Cemetery. There'll be a service at Mountain View at 11, with guest speaker Jack Belle. Our Shelby High School will be hosting a luncheon at noon today down at the Shelby Elks Club. There's also a special visit planned up at the Heritage Center at 1, as we remember & honor all those who have given & served our country.
Gold Butte Whitlash Saturday Services

American Legion Post 73, will be hosting a Memorial Day program tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 9, up at Gold Butte Cemetery. There'll be also be a service at the Whitlash Cemetery at 11, z7 followed by a memorial at the Trinity Cemetery. Don't worry about a thing, Sweetgrass, & Sunburst will be having their Memorial Day programs on Sunday, & I'll be blogging soon on those services on my Puff Man Blog.
We’ve Got A Real Blood CRISIS!

Fewer folks have been donating blood since the beginning of our pandemic, & the American Red Cross calls it a "Blood CRISIS. This "crisis" is a real problem here in our Montana rural communities. Don't worry about a thing, there's been a Blood Drive scheduled for THIS Thursday, here Shelby, over at the civic center. Donation hours Thursday afternoon will be from noon until 6, when we'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life." Come on, let's kick it up a notch...
Services Monday On The Hi-Line

Canadian Soldier Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired back in the spring of 1915, to write the powerful poem, "In Flanders Fields," after seeing a war-scarred field of bright red poppies. In his poem, the Lt. Colonel was honoring the lives lost in World War 1, & thus the poppy became a symbol of remembrance within the military community. Memorial Day services will be held this Monday morning at Joplin Cemetery at 10, & Chester Cemetery an hour later at 11. More than 645,000 have lost their lives in service to our country since the first world war. This weekend, we have a real opportunity to remember our military men & women who paid the ultimate price as we pay tribute to the fallen. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on our other Golden Triangle Memorial Day services on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man blog.
Pondera Voting/Registration On Thursday

There'll be a Pondera County Satellite Elections office set up at the Heart Butte school from 9 to 3 o'clock, this Thursday, the 2nd of June. Don't worry about a thing, both voter registration & absentee voting will be available for ALL Pondera County residents.
FREE Kids Camp In Chester

St. Mary's Catholic Church over in Chester, will be hosting a Farmers Union free day camp on Tuesday, the 31st. Camp registration's this Tuesday morning at 9. Minimum age for day camp is 5. Don't worry about a thing, but the kids should bring along their lunch & a bottle o water. Summer 22's here, & A-Camping we will go...
GNP Vehicle Reservations Required Starting May 27

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [May 24, 2022] – Glacier National Park reminds visitors that vehicle reservations are required for the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and the North Fork area of the park starting May 27 through September 11, 2022. A vehicle reservation is only needed from the east side at Rising Sun when the Going-to-the-Sun Road is fully open for the season. Visitors can access the community of Polebridge without a vehicle reservation as it lies just outside the entrance station to the park. Visitors can follow the Going-to-the-Sun Road status on our website.
Hire On In CB & Save A Life

Cut Bank is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. Aspiring applicants MUST be at least 15 years of age, & able to pass a lifeguard test. BTW, they're also looking for folks to work the concessions. Applications are DUE in this Friday, the 27th, & are available at Cut Bank City Hall on West Main. Here comes summer...
Valier’s Looking For Vendors

The Annual Valier Homesteader Days celebration's coming up the final weekend in June, on Saturday, the 25th. All the usual homesteading FUN will run from 10, until 3, at H.S. Miller Park. Vendors are needed, & are being lined up now. If you'd like to show your goods & wares, please call Linda at 590 4942, & we'll see you in the park as our Big Sky Summer 2022, keeps on rolling on...
Chester’s Buzzing Tonight

"Bee," like in "pollinator!" If you're a gardener, & who's not in our beautiful Golden Triangle, you'll want to check out the MSU Liberty County Extension's Pollinator Class they're hosting tonight (Monday.) Class begins at 6, at the Chester Methodist Church with guest presenter, Abiya "Abi" Saeed, MSU Extension Horticultural Specialist. Me? I'm wondering if the "a" in "Saeed" is silent, & the name's pronounced "Seed?" If it is, it's the perfect name for a horticultural specialist! This evening's class will focus on best management practices for pollinators in the yard & garden landscape, including information about plants for attracting pollinators, safe pesticide use, & management alternatives that can reduce negative effects on pollinators in our home gardens, & keep them "buzzing" for years to come.
Heart Butte’s Cpt. Brandon Crawford Takes Command

On Friday, May 20, 2022, Heart Butte native, Captain Brandon Crawford took command of the U.S. Army's 18th Medical Command in a ceremony at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. In his remarks to the audience, Crawford thanked his wife, Rachel, for her "unwavering support as I've navigated my career to this point." To his parents, Dusty and Ginny Crawford, he said, "I'm so grateful you were able to make it out here to celebrate this significant milestone with me. You've always pushed me to strive for greatness, and for that, I thank you."
Start Spreading The News Shelby

Shelby, will be the home of a spectacular Spring Garage Sale Weekend the weekend of Friday, June 24th, through Sunday, the 26th. The 3 day bargain hunter's paradise will be sponsored by our Shelby Area Chamber of Commerce, & I'll be keeping you updated on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man Blog. BTW...I believe you can register now with the chamber.
Joplin/Chester Having Some Doozies

A "Doozy" of Joplin/Chester community rummage sales will take place THIS weekend on the Hi-Line. Saturday, the 21st, is the day, & if you'd like to participate, it's all be fine by contacting Janice at 759 9039. I submit the only thing better than a good yard sale, is a COMMUNITY yard sale! Hope to see you on the Hi-Line this Saturday.
Galata CANCELS Out Tonight

The Galata community event scheduled for this evening, Thursday (5/19,) at the elementary school has been cancelled. I'll be keeping you updated on my Puff Man Blog, & in the afternoons during the Puff Man Show on KSEN AM 1150.
Veterans Benefits On The Way

A officer from Veterans Affairs will be arriving in the Golden Triangle next week to help our area veterans apply for their benefits. The officer will be in Shelby, Wednesday morning, from 9:30, to 11:30, up at the courthouse in Cut Bank, Wednesday, afternoon from 1:30, to 3:30, at the Glacier County Courthouse annex, & Thursday morning in Browning, at the Blackfeet Manpower Center from 9,to 11.Don't worry about a thing, Veterans Affairs is at your service.
Good Montana Morning & Good Medicine

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I'll have the beautiful coffee table book, "Good Montana Morning; Recipes from Good Medicine Lodge in Whitefish, Montana," up for grabs. Check out the beautiful endeavors from Betsy Cox, owner of Good Medicine Lodge over in Whitefish, with photography by Megan DiTizio. The recipes are scrumptious, & the pictures of the food are simply out of this world. In fact, I'm ready to chow down on some of their fine looking French toast, waffles & pancakes. I think I could eat the pictures! I agree with Betsy when she says, "At Good Medicine Lodge in Whitefish, breakfast is a symphony & flavor." Be sure & check out, "Good Montana Morning," from Farcountry Press in Helena, at www.farcountrypress.com , & then listen to WIN at 7:30, tomorrow morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia.
Shelby Takes It To The People

The City of Shelby has scheduled a public hearing for this coming Monday (5/16) night over at city hall. Monday evening's meeting's to inform & update our city council & the public on the application to the Montana Coal Endowment Program Grant & Renewable Resource Grant program. Monday night's meeting will provide an excellent opportunity for members of our community to ask questions & voice opinions. Don't worry about a thing...if you'd like to submit a question prior to the meeting, please email lorette@gmail.com. The call-in number for the meeting is 467 1555, & an access code of 47123.
A “Walk In The Park” Up North

The Sunburst Lions Club will be hosting a clean-up day this Sunday, (5/15) for Engel & Spark Parks. The cleaning & gleaning will begin at 2, & volunteers should bring along gloves, tools & equipment to trim bushes & trees. This Sunday afternoon should be a perfect weather day with partly cloudy skies & highs between 65, & 70. Here comes summer...
Meet Glacier National Park’s New Superintendent

WEST GLACIER, Mont. [May 11, 2022] – National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of David (Dave) Roemer as superintendent of Glacier National Park. In this position, he will provide oversight of the staff and resources needed to manage the over one million acres that make up the park. Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July.
