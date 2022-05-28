BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

Canadian Soldier Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired back in the spring of 1915, to write the powerful poem, "In Flanders Fields," after seeing a war-scarred field of bright red poppies. In his poem, the Lt. Colonel was honoring the lives lost in World War 1, & thus the poppy became a symbol of remembrance within the military community. Memorial Day services will be held this Monday morning at Joplin Cemetery at 10, & Chester Cemetery an hour later at 11. More than 645,000 have lost their lives in service to our country since the first world war. This weekend, we have a real opportunity to remember our military men & women who paid the ultimate price as we pay tribute to the fallen. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on our other Golden Triangle Memorial Day services on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man blog.

