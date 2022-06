ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A few people on Wednesday night are getting to experience a board game café in Asheville ahead of its grand reopening. Kevin Frazier, the co-owner of Well Played Board Game Café, says its reopening has been several months in the making. But he says it feels like a "Phoenix rising from the ashes of the pandemic."

