Wheat Ridge, CO

73-year-old with Alzheimer’s, dementia missing since Wednesday

By Morgan Whitley
 4 days ago

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a missing senior who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Wheat Ridge PD tweeted out early Saturday morning that 73-year-old Gloria Gonzales had walked away from a park on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Police had previously reported that Gonzales was last seen leaving Anderson Park located at West 44th Avenue and Field

According to police, Gonzalez enjoys walking from Anderson Park to her home. Her husband had dropped her off at the park Wednesday but became worried when she wasn’t home by 1 p.m. that day.

He reported Gonzalez missing to the police on Friday afternoon.

Gonzales was last seen walking away from Anderson Park located at West 44th Avenue and Field. She is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pants and white shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack and a red and black blanket.

West Metro Fire reported at 1:57 p.m. on Saturday that they brought a bloodhound to assist in the search.

A bloodhound is assisting in finding Gonzales (photo: Wheat Ridge Police)

This is not the first time she has gone missing. She was reported missing last year when a similar event occurred but was fortunately located safely.

Police urge anyone who has seen Gonzalez or may know of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

WHEAT RIDGE, CO
