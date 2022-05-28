Midland Christian Women's Connection next luncheon set for June 8

The fathers in our lives define us in a way that no other relationship does. If our fathers were loving and supportive, we grow up with a different view of the world than we would have if our fathers had been domineering and unloving. Through memories, our fathers remain connected to us all our lives.
Nicholas Kilburn of Unionville loves his country and decided he wanted to give something back to the community that has provided him with so much. Kilburn, a college student, is a former Scout who, in addition to having a...
Just one popup food pantry is scheduled for the Upper Thumb for the remainder of this week. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan will help bring a popup food pantry to the Delaware Township Fire Hall in Minden City at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4. Food is on distributed...
MIDLAND — One of Michigan’s largest antique festivals will return to Midland on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. The Michigan Antique Festival is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Fairgrounds. The venue features over 80 acres packed with a big selection of vintage and unique finds.
Community leaders, veterans and area residents gather for a presentation of wreaths in honor of Memorial Day at the Midland County Veterans Memorial Monday, May 30, 2022. Watch: Live broadcast from the county.
With the 2021-22 academic year now ended, Midland Public Schools is offering its Summer eLearning Program. Registration is now open for the self-paced program. Students should expect to invest 45-60 hours to complete each course and may work on it any place where they have an Internet connection. Online courses...
If you see a pirate ship while in Port Austin, it will not be for the reasons you normally think of. The Lake Street Local bar and restaurant took a chance last year adding a pirate ship bar to its outdoor patio area and calling it The Pirate's Cove, with locals loving it so much that the pirate theme has been expanded further.
The League of Women Voters of the Midland Area is gearing up for a turbulent Midterm Election. With new state legislative districts and elections under increasing scrutiny, the League continues to work on educating and encouraging residents with participating in the electoral process. During the league’s annual meeting on Wednesday,...
On Monday, a doctor at the Bad Axe VA clinic received a special honor during the annual Memorial Day service at Port Austin's Veterans Waterfront Park. Dr. John Klosowski, DO, was presented with an American flag for his service...
Alex Pollock, originally from Scotland, has been active in the Midland community for more than 30 years. He is an avid walker, biker and gardener. Last year, when he began experiencing left knee pain, he called upon his wife Elizabeth’s orthopedic surgeon, MyMichigan Health’s James Lewis, D.O., for a consultation.
BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State University women's basketball program has landed one of West Michigan's top talents as the Bulldogs have announced the addition of a NCAA Division I transfer in Kenzie Bowers, who recently wrapped up her collegiate freshman campaign at Illinois State University on the heels of an outstanding prep career at Kent City High School.
Loud music reportedly led to a 28-year-old Midland man being hauled away by police for assaulting his neighbor. Blaine Phillips was arrested early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Townsend Street. He is lodged on a $100,000 cash surety bond in the Midland County Jail. He was arraigned on Tuesday in 75th District Court by Magistrate Gerald Ladwig on charges of assault and two counts of resisting police.
Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" is filming at Leah's Korner Kafe in Coleman and is inviting Midland County to be a part of the show. The series, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is offering a chance to reserve a...
An investigation into the April 3, off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin that injured Carter Bean, Karleigh Zmikly and a friend who rescued her from a burning ORV is closed. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Lt. Brandon Kieft said Monday that Gladwin County Prosecutor Norm Gage reportedly declined to pursue any charges against anyone involved in the crash. DNR Conservation officer Ryan Weakman met with Gage earlier in May asking for further investigation.
A 38-year-old Lake City man died in a traffic crash yesterday after the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in reportedly ran a stop sign in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a Hyundai Tucson and a Buick Regal on S 37 Road and E 32 Road in Haring Township around 1:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release issued by MSP.
A 31-year-old Midland man will serve 30-60 years in prison in connection with two purse snatchings. Kyle James Swarthout was sentenced by Midland County Circuit Court Judge Stephen P. Carras to 30-60 years for armed robbery causing serious injury, 134 months to 60 years for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, and 114 months to 60 years for larceny from a person.
