ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to LA Hiring Darvin Ham as Head Coach

By Brenna White
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS8lD_0ftTRZQM00

LeBron James shares his excitment for new leadership in LA

The Lakers have finally made their decision on who will be the next head coach in LA. Milwaukee Bucks assistant head coach, Darvin Ham , will now be taking on the biggest role for the Lakers. Ham agreed to a 4-year deal with the Lakers according to ESPN Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski .

View the original article to see embedded media.

After the firing of Frank Vogel, many names were put into the conversation of who will be the next head coach. However, the name that apparently stood out was Darvin Ham. Some may be concerned by this decision, but none of that matters because Ham has received the highest praise.

Immediately after the news broke, LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Ham and embraced the new leadership.

After the 2021-22 season, the Lakers are in need of a new kind of mindset to guide them. Darvin Ham knows what it is like to work with championship-level athletes and could be a solid addition to LA.

Now, the work will begin for Ham as a first-time head coach. He will have to look at all of the issues that caused the Lakers to end the season almost 20 games under .500. Ham will have to find ways to get this roster to work together and build more chemistry. Even though there will be some roster moves over the offseason, the Laker's "Big Three," which includes LeBron James, Russell Westbrook , and Anthony Davis, will most likely stay the same.

So the big question is, will Darvin Ham be able to bring the Lakers back to the playoffs?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Gifted Kobe Bryant A Low-Rider After He Retired And Kobe Gave His Son Business Advice: “That Was A Treasured Moment That I Had, Him Flying To Come See Me And Me Give Him His Flowers… And They Still Have The Car To This Day.”

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker in history. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. And in his 20-year stint with the franchise, he took them to 7 NBA Finals, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP with them. Bryant's retirement in 2016 was a historic day, as the greatest Laker ever walked away from the Staples Center for the last time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Darvin Ham
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have A Serious Dilemma After They Hired Darvin Ham: "Listen, If One Of Your Coaches Is Close To The Same Age As Your Players, Your Team Not Gonna Be Good Anyway."

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Dismisses The Claim That Stephen Curry Will Be Greater Than Kevin Durant If He Wins His 4th Title: "We Have To Stop This Nonsense. It Has To Stop, It Has To Stop Right Now."

With Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors returning to the NBA Finals, the question regarding where he ranks among the all-time greats has become a hotly contested topic among NBA circles. The Warriors guard already had a very impressive resume, and he is now climbing up the ranks even more.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Insider
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy