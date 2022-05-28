ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

OU announces new $15 million research PERU-Hub

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bviZo_0ftTRWmB00
University of Oklahoma Strengthens Latin American Sustainability through $15 Million PERU-Hub Julio Alegre, Ph.D., a professor at UNALM and the Peruvian coordinator of the soils and crops team, demonstrates a soil analysis kit. (ou.edu)

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma recently signed a multi-institutional contract with the United States Agency for International Development that will dedicate $15 million toward the creation of the Peru Extension and Research Utilization, or PERU-Hub, to support sustainable agricultural, economic and social improvement in the San Martin region of the Peruvian jungle. Researchers from OU will receive nearly $1.5 million to support the project, coordinated through the university’s Institute for Resilient Environmental and Energy Systems.

The overall project is led by Peru’s Universidad Nacional Agraria La Molina, with additional partners including Utah State University, Purdue University and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture, as well as 10 regional and national government bodies, Peruvian universities, and food and agricultural companies, both foreign and domestic.

Director of PERU-Hub Hugo Villachica, Ph.D., said the PERU-Hub consortium of partners will address a range of issues during the five-year project. Farmers in the Amazon region have limited access to agricultural innovation and new markets, as well as scarce opportunities for women and indigenous communities. They also lack access to reliable, actionable information like real-time weather reports and soil quality and land use suitability maps, all of which impact their ability to adapt to regional stresses like climate change, severe weather, legacy land degradation and socioeconomic pressures.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#Weather Reports#Land Use#Climate Change#Education#College#Ou#Peru#Norman#Peruvian#Universidad Nacional#Utah State University
1600kush.com

Payne County Health Department Seeks Public Feedback

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Payne County Health Department is seeking public feedback on a community health. survey to help guide future public health goals and initiatives for Payne County residents. The community health assessment survey will be conducted online; however, for those without internet access, a paper copy can be provided.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Officials Release Requests For Billions In Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

After denying requests for them for months, Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and...
92.9 NIN

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
kswo.com

Clean Up Oklahoma convoys through Lawton, Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A political watchdog group is convoying through Oklahoma, and drove down streets in Lawton this afternoon to inform voters. According to State Director Jay Williams, Clean Up Oklahoma is a grassroots movement. Volunteers canvas neighborhoods, knocking on doors to inform voters about corruption at the state...
KOCO

Oklahoma City one of top 20 largest cities in America

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is now one of the Top 20 Largest Cities in America. The newest census shined light on just how many call OKC home. "Just over the last four years, we've seen our ranking grow from the 27th largest city to the 20th largest city," said Mayor David Holt.
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

OKC Pride on 39th Street to host 2022 Pride events from June 3 - 5

OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC Pride on 39th Street 2022 will be held Friday through Sunday, June 3rd-5th. Pride events will include the annual Pride Parade and Pride Festival. OKC Pride, Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the Health Education and Welfare of the Oklahoma LGBTQ+ Community. OKC Pride has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Ace Jordy Bahl to Make Postseason Debut in WCWS

During media availability on Wednesday ahead of the Women’s College World Series, head softball coach Patty Gasso made an announcement that Sooner softball fans have been waiting on for around three weeks. When asked about Jordy Bahl’s status entering the WCWS, Gasso had good news regarding Oklahoma’s freshman phenom....
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy