Accidents

Torquay superyacht: Police investigate fire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire has broken out on a superyacht moored...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Evesham

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in a Worcestershire street. Emergency crews, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, found the man in St Richards Road, Evesham, at about 11:42 BST. His motorbike had hit street furniture causing him serious injuries, a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said. Paramedics administered...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Llandudno: June Murray died after car rolled backwards

A woman died when a car she was getting out of rolled backwards and pinned her underneath, an inquest heard. June Murray was visiting her son in Llandudno, Conwy, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told. She was getting out of a Ford Cougar on 18 December 2020, at her...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gilfach Bargoed: Bowls club damaged by fire

A bowls club in the south Wales valleys has been badly damaged by fire. The fire began at Gilfach Bargoed bowls club, Caerphilly county, just before 07:00 BST on Wednesday. Three fire crews attended, along with a water bowser, and local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.
ACCIDENTS
#Torquay#Police#Superyacht#Bst#Accident
BBC

Police probe after peacock tortured and killed in Fife

A peacock has been tortured and killed during a break-in to an aviary in a Fife park. Police have launched an investigation after the bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline. The attack happened on Monday night and another bird in the enclosure, Louis, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

Nepal plane crash: Rescuers find 21 bodies from wreck

Rescuers have found 21 bodies so far from the crash site of a plane that went down in northern Nepal. The small plane had been carrying 22 people, and searches continue to find the remaining missing passenger. The plane was on a 20-minute flight when it lost contact with air...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

WW2 Luger among 74 firearms handed into police in Leicestershire

A World War Two Luger was among dozens of illegal guns anonymously handed in to police in Leicestershire during a two-week firearms amnesty. Rifles, handguns, air pistols, revolvers and imitation firearms were left at police stations across the county. The surrender saw a total of 74 firearms or their component...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler

A man who left a two-month-old boy badly brain-damaged, then tried to blame a toddler for the injuries, has been jailed for seven years. Neil Kirton, 29, hurt the baby after taking him for an overnight feed at his home in North Lanarkshire. When it became clear the baby was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman found dead in Hopwood country lane named as Kerry Owen

A woman who was found dead in a country lane has been named by police. The body of Kerry Owen, 35, was discovered by a dog walker in Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on Friday morning. Alan Edney, 30, of Kenilworth Road, in Birmingham, has been charged with her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Woodley case: Ten teenagers found guilty of murder

Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murdering an 18-year-old man as he walked home from a funfair. Jack Woodley suffered a fatal stab wound while being punched, kicked and stamped upon in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, on 16 October. He was "surrounded and isolated" by the group, who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport man jumped to death after killing wife in stabbing

A man took his own life after stabbing his wife to death, an inquest has heard. Kerry Bradford, 57, from Bettws, Newport, died when husband Nicholas stabbed her on the head, neck, back and arms last April. Mr Bradford was later found dead after jumping from a multi-storey car park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cultra beach find: 'Dad I just picked up a grenade. Is it real?'

A family has described a lucky escape after their 11-year-old son found an unexploded hand grenade on a beach in County Down and lifted it up. Cole Chapman was with a young friend on Cultra beach on Saturday when they spotted the live World War One-era weapon and picked it up in their hands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pets at Home forklift driver's death ruled as misadventure

The death of a forklift driver whose head became trapped between the cab of his vehicle and a rack in a warehouse has been ruled as misadventure. Shaun Potter, from Middleport, was trying to read a barcode on a pallet on 4 October at the Pets at Home centre on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Whittlesey care home residents died weeks after fears voiced in family meeting

Three residents died weeks after a meeting with a care home in which loved ones raised concerns, relatives said. George Lowlett, Margaret Canham, and David Poole, died in 2019, having been residents at The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Mr Poole's widow, Jeanne, said their families had all "objected to the...
HEALTH
BBC

Nelson cuckooing murder: 'Evil and manipulative bully' found guilty

An "evil and manipulative bully" who inflicted more than 160 injuries on a "vulnerable" man he had "cuckooed" has been found guilty of murder. Naeem Mustafa, 46, inflicted fatal injuries on Michael Brierley at the 48-year-old's bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson, on 8 November 2021. Lancashire Police said Mustafa, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

