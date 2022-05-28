ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Big spring leads to Ohio State scholarship offer for Jamie Kaiser Jr.

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

All Jamie Kaiser knew he needed was a chance.

An unranked prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings for the class of 2023, Kaiser had an eye on the spring live evaluation period as an opportunity to showcase his talents and increase his profile nationally. More than a dozen scholarship offers and a new position at No. 77 in the national rankings, the new four-star small forward/shooting guard from Burke (Virginia) Bishop Ireton has done just that.

“It’s been awesome because I know that I was good enough, but I just needed that live period and that platform to play the way I’ve been playing so that I could show the (high-major) coaches that I was good enough to play at their level,” Kaiser said. “Then a bunch of them ended up offering, so it’s exciting.”

Ohio State is on the list of schools to enter the picture. The 6-6, 205-pound Kaiser said Buckeyes assistant coach Jack Owens got in touch roughly two weeks ago, leading to a scholarship offer announced May 26. Since early April, Kaiser has also added offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgetown and Miami.

Ohio State basketball insider : Stay in the know with texts from beat reporter Adam Jardy

Ohio State recruiting: Rising 2024 guard Jonathan Powell landed first in-state Ohio State scholarship offer

Ohio State recruiting: With ties to Ohio State and Michigan, Jerry Easter II holds Buckeyes offer

In his conversations with the Buckeyes, Kaiser said he’s been asking the same types of questions he’s asked each school recruiting him.

“It’s pretty much been like, what is there other than basketball that you have?” he said. “Because at the end of the day high-major basketball is high-major basketball. Big Ten, ACC, it’s all big-time so I want to see what else they’ve got going on that I can benefit from because if they’re going to use me to play basketball then I’m going to use the school to further myself too.”

What has been Ohio State’s answer?

“They sell that they have probably one of the best college environments in the country,” Kaiser said. “The Big Ten is the most popular with people always filling the seats. They’ve sold the most tickets for the last 44 years and no matter what school you go to in that conference you’re going to get a great education but especially Ohio State, and the support that you’re going to get from them is better than most because of the fans they have. People just love Buckeye sports.”

247Sports lists Kaiser as a small forward, but he primarily plays shooting guard and could project to both positions at the next level. The size he brings to the position has been attractive to college coaches, Kaiser said, and this spring has allowed him to showcase a more well-rounded overall game. Last year, his AAU role primarily consisted of being a catch-and-shoot player who was also a defensive menace in short spurts.

Now, he’s playing a more all-around offensive game while defending at a higher level for longer stretches. Some of that comes from a background in football, where he was being heavily recruited by Virginia, Virginia Tech and others until giving up the sport about a month ago to focus exclusively on basketball.

“My dad always told me defense is going to keep you on the court,” said Kaiser, who played quarterback and safety. “You can be an offensive liability and defense will keep you there. I’ve played football my whole life so that dog mentality has always been there. It translates from football to basketball.”

Kaiser has a June 2 official visit planned to Virginia and said he’s also scheduling unofficial visits to George Mason, Maryland and West Virginia. Owens is working with him on getting a visit scheduled for Ohio State, Kaiser said.

Last season, Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell caught his attention, Kaiser said when asked how closely he followed the Buckeyes.

“I know they had that kid from St. Vincent-St. Mary that’s going to be a one-and-done this year,” he said. “I watched him a little bit in high school and followed him a little bit, and then obviously E.J. Liddell. I was able to catch a couple games, the big ones on TV.”

Kaiser said his hope is to pick a school before his senior season gets underway. Ohio State has two in-state four-star verbal commitments for the 2023 class: guard George Washington III from Dayton Chaminade Julienne and center Austin Parks from St. Mary’s Memorial .

ajardy@dispatch.com

@AdamJardy

Get more Ohio State news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Big spring leads to Ohio State scholarship offer for Jamie Kaiser Jr.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot outside of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. According to CPD, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the man was found at the northwest corner of the […]
WHIZ

Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Monday that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week to deter and intercept impaired drivers. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Georgetown, OH
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
George Mason
WDTN

Six homes searched in multi-city drug bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six months of investigation escalated on Thursday as the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and the Warren County Drug Task Force conducted six search warrants at once in four different cities. According to a release by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, agents spent six months gathering information about a criminal enterpriser distributing […]
DAYTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

North Columbus neighborhoods struck with gun violence Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence rattled two north Columbus neighborhoods just miles apart from each other as two separate deadly shootings broke out early Sunday morning. Police were called to respond to a shooting along Howard Street just after 3 a.m. following reports of multiple shots ringing out...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Big Spring#Buckeyes
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports a fatal car accident Monday night. Deputies were called to the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township, where the body of 32-year-old Coy Phillips of Blissfield was found. It is believed Phillips failed to negotiate a...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
cleveland19.com

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...
Fox 19

Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect in custody in Middletown, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting inside the Walmart store in Fairfield Township late Thursday is in custody early Friday, police said. The suspect ran from police at the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard and Interstate 75 in Middletown, where SWAT officers gathered overnight and captured near the Lowe’s store shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy