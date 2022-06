Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Kansas Vietnam Veteran William Elston. Earlier this week on Memorial Day, William set out on a walk, one that he estimated would take about 58,000 steps from Lawrence to Ottawa. The walk, which took about about 10, and those 58,000 steps would represent each of the 58,200 U.S. service members who died in Vietnam. At the end of the war, more than 2,600 service members were listed as missing, as of April, more than 1500 are still unaccounted for. Thank you for honoring the fallen William and THANK YOU for your service.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO