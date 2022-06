The USMNT is set to take the field for a friendly matchup against Morocco on Wednesday night. The international friendly, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST from TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be Gregg Berhalter’s first chance to see his side in action since clinching a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar back in March. World Cup roster spots could be up for grabs in the upcoming matches, and Berhalter revealed his starting XI for the clash against Morocco on Wednesday.

