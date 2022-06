The 2023 GMC Yukon introduces several critical changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year, arriving as the third model year for the latest fifth-generation nameplate. Among the updates is the announcement that the GMC Yukon will now be offered with the GM Super Cruise system. That said, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 GMC Yukon will not be available to order with Super Cruise at the start of regular production.

BUYING CARS ・ 17 HOURS AGO