FAYETTEVILLE — Courtney Deifel’s Arkansas softball team has some key additions coming to help replace a group of talented seniors. In the early signing period for instance, Deifel inked nine players and they were highly thought of nationally. Extra Inning Softball ranks the Razorbacks as the top class in the nation. The group includes twins from Nebraska, a pair of players from Louisiana and also one recruit from Colorado, New York, Texas, Florida and California.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO