ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Traveling on Highway 1? Expect lane closures, delays due to bridge replacement projects

By Kathe Tanner
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oik2M_0ftTQ2jV00

Two Caltrans bridge replacement projects within about a half mile apart are impacting traffic flow on Highway 1 between Morro Bay and Cayucos.

Workers are replacing the inland sections of the two-span Old Creek and Toro Creek bridges, which both boast ocean views. The project is expected to last through spring 2023.

Old Creek Bridge is located about 5 miles south of the Morro Strand State Beach Day Use Area. Toro Creek Bridge is near the Dog Beach area about a half mile south of Old Creek Bridge.

The $5.7 million Toro Creek job began in early May, while work on the $8 million project at the Old Creek site started a few weeks later.

Contractor Souza Engineering Contracting of San Luis Obispo is fixing up Toro Creek Bridge, and Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the Old Creek Bridge project.

Traffic on the four-lane highway is being reduced to two lanes while work proceeds at the two sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuNYT_0ftTQ2jV00
The site of the Toro Creek Bridge replacement project near Morro Bay. Caltrans

Which lanes are closed changes as each job shifts from the preparation stage to demolishing and rebuilding the single spans of each bridge, both of which are on the inland side.

Signs notify drivers and bicyclists about the changes, and detours are provided for cyclists.

The Old Creek Bridge project includes funding from Senate Bill 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation annually to state and local agencies. For details about other projects funded by SB1, go to visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov .

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans at 805-549-3318 or go to the Caltrans District 5 website .

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Closures of Southbound 101 Ramps at Seacliff in Ventura County

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces that southbound U.S. 101 off-ramp at Seacliff will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday until summer 2023. The Seacliff on-ramp to southbound U.S. 101 also will be closed intermittently. The purpose is to provide large trucks carrying concrete access to a batch plant yard. Motorists can expect delays.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Cayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 1#Traffic Flow#Senate Bill#Traffic Condition#Caltrans#The Old Creek Bridge
Plumas County News

Motorcycle collision results in major injuries

The Quincy office of the California Highway Patrol released a report this morning about a motorcycle collision that occurred over the weekend, which sent one individual to the hospital with major injuries. On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 1 p.m., Walter Bunning, 74, of Santa Maria, was driving his 2020...
QUINCY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Still Closed Due to Suspicious Item Investigation

All lanes of Highway 101 are still closed near Cat Canyon Road due to an investigation of a suspicious item. Northbound lanes are being directed off at Los Alamos to Hwy. 135. Southbound lanes are being taken off at Union Valley Pkwy. in Santa Maria and directed to Hwy. 135.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The E&N Truck Service on 172 Castroville Road is fully engulfed in a fire, according to Salinas Fire. Reports of smoke came around 3:22 p.m., and the Monterey County Regional Fire Department is the lead in this fire. Salinas has sent four engines, and multiple more agencies are also assisting. Castroville Road The post Monterey County Regional Fire responding to fully involved structure fire on Castroville Road appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Chain Reaction Crash Briefly Shuts Down US-101 | Oxnard

05.29.2022 | 3:17 AM | OXNARD – CHP Ventura officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the northbound 101 Freeway at Del Norte Blvd. Additional reports stated that third vehicle had crashed into one of the involved vehicles which was in lanes of traffic. Two victims were...
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
691
Followers
168
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy