Traveling on Highway 1? Expect lane closures, delays due to bridge replacement projects

Two Caltrans bridge replacement projects within about a half mile apart are impacting traffic flow on Highway 1 between Morro Bay and Cayucos.

Workers are replacing the inland sections of the two-span Old Creek and Toro Creek bridges, which both boast ocean views. The project is expected to last through spring 2023.

Old Creek Bridge is located about 5 miles south of the Morro Strand State Beach Day Use Area. Toro Creek Bridge is near the Dog Beach area about a half mile south of Old Creek Bridge.

The $5.7 million Toro Creek job began in early May, while work on the $8 million project at the Old Creek site started a few weeks later.

Contractor Souza Engineering Contracting of San Luis Obispo is fixing up Toro Creek Bridge, and Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the Old Creek Bridge project.

Traffic on the four-lane highway is being reduced to two lanes while work proceeds at the two sites.

The site of the Toro Creek Bridge replacement project near Morro Bay. Caltrans

Which lanes are closed changes as each job shifts from the preparation stage to demolishing and rebuilding the single spans of each bridge, both of which are on the inland side.

Signs notify drivers and bicyclists about the changes, and detours are provided for cyclists.

The Old Creek Bridge project includes funding from Senate Bill 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation annually to state and local agencies. For details about other projects funded by SB1, go to visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov .

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans at 805-549-3318 or go to the Caltrans District 5 website .