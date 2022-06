The Straughn High School Class of 1954 wanted to give back to their alma mater and recently made a donation of $1,400 to the SHS Library. “We were giving the library $100 each time we lost one of our classmates to purchase books in memory of that person. We also bought a flagpole for the stadium once before and wanted to do something in order to carry on our legacy. This is in honor of the ones who are still living with us, and we are grateful to help the school out. We are excited to have the opportunity of giving back,” said Martha Moore Chisum.

