More than $2 million raised for the family of slain Uvalde teacher and her husband who died days later

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

More than $2 million was raised for the family of a teacher killed during the Uvalde mass shooting.

Irma Garcia was fatally shot during the shooting at Robb Elementary school on Tuesday.

Her husband, Joe, died two days later due to a medical emergency, family said.

More than $2 million has been raised for the family of a Uvalde, Texas teacher, who was among those who were killed during the mass shooting earlier this week.

The GoFundMe was set up by family members of Irma Garcia , a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School, who reportedly shielded her students during the attack. In a tweet on Tuesday, Garcia's nephew called her a "hero."

"Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt, and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked," the fundraiser said. "She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them. Please donate anything you can to help her family. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses."

Law enforcement said that the shooting left at least 19 children dead, and two adults. It's the deadliest mass shooting in a K-12 school since Sandy Hook in 2012. The gunman was identified as an 18-year-old man who was shot by authorities at the scene.

Just two days later, Garcia's husband, Joe died due to a medical emergency on May 26.

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear," the fundraiser said.

The GoFundMe exceeded its initial $10,000 goal, raising $2.4 million, as of Saturday. The platform created a list of verified fundraisers connected to those impacted by the tragedy.