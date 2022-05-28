ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

More than $2 million raised for the family of slain Uvalde teacher and her husband who died days later

By Taylor Ardrey
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYB7h_0ftTPTCQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06k3Wj_0ftTPTCQ00
Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • More than $2 million was raised for the family of a teacher killed during the Uvalde mass shooting.
  • Irma Garcia was fatally shot during the shooting at Robb Elementary school on Tuesday.
  • Her husband, Joe, died two days later due to a medical emergency, family said.

More than $2 million has been raised for the family of a Uvalde, Texas teacher, who was among those who were killed during the mass shooting earlier this week.

The GoFundMe was set up by family members of Irma Garcia , a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary  School, who reportedly shielded her students during the attack. In a tweet on Tuesday, Garcia's nephew called her a "hero."

"Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt, and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked," the fundraiser said. "She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them. Please donate anything you can to help her family. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses."

Law enforcement said that the shooting left at least 19 children dead, and two adults. It's the deadliest mass shooting in a K-12 school since Sandy Hook in 2012. The gunman was identified as an 18-year-old man who was shot by authorities at the scene.

Just two days later, Garcia's husband, Joe died due to a medical emergency on May 26.

"I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear," the fundraiser said.

The GoFundMe exceeded its initial $10,000 goal, raising $2.4 million, as of Saturday. The platform created a list of verified fundraisers connected to those impacted by the tragedy.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#For The Family#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
foxsanantonio.com

13-year-old boy shot dead by suspect breaking into North Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting during a possible break-in at a North Side home. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Agnes Street near McCullough Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Insider

Insider

434K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy