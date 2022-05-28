Jennifer Aniston jokes she 'leaned into the end' when divorcing Brad Pitt

Pitt and Aniston in 2014. BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston joked about divorcing Brad Pitt on the final episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Friday.

"I got a divorce and went into therapy," she said, reflecting on how she dealt with the end of "Friends."

She told DeGeneres she wanted to "start new" in the mid-2000s.

Jennifer Aniston said Friday on the final episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she "leaned into the end" when she divorced Brad Pitt in March 2005.

Her admission came after DeGeneres asked the "Friends" star how she moved forward when the iconic sitcom ended in May 2004.

"Well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy," she joked. "Oh, and then I did a movie called 'The Break-Up.' I just kind of leaned into the end."

Aniston said her attitude at the time was, "let's just end everything and then start new."

Pitt and Aniston met in 1994 through their managers but didn't begin dating until 1998. The couple confirmed their engagement at a Sting concert in November 1999 when Aniston wore an engagement ring while appearing on stage.

Their wedding on July 29, 2000, was highly anticipated at the time. Countless details of the event were covered by major publications like People . Their wedding included 200 guests like Aniston's "Friends" costars, and celebrities like Cameron Diaz, and David Spade, per the magazine.

During their vows, Pitt promised to "split the difference on the thermostat," while Aniston said she would make his "favorite banana milkshake" often, the magazine reported.

The couple split up in 2005, shortly after reports circulated that Pitt was cheating on "The Good Girl" star with his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" costar Angelina Jolie.

"For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another," a joint statement about their breakup read, according to People.

Aniston spoke publicly about the end of the marriage in a September 2005 Vanity Fair article a month before the divorce was finalized. "We exited this relationship as beautifully as we entered it," she said.

Pitt and Aniston appear to have remained civil throughout their second marriages and divorces from Jolie and Justin Theroux, respectively.

Their friendship has made headlines in recent years. Aniston attended Pitt's 50th birthday party in February 2019 and the two held a short celebratory moment congratulating each other at the 2020 SAGs .