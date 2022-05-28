Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off plus an extra 15% at this Memorial Day sale

Shop at Stuart Weitzman this weekend to save up to 70% and get an extra 15% your purchase. Reviewed/Stuart Weitzman

If you have had your eyes on a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes, now is the best time to buy a pair at a wallet-friendly price during their Memorial Day sale going on this weekend. Whether you're attending a few outdoor weddings or going on vacation this summer, the designer shoe brand has plenty of styles on sale for any occasion.

Now through Monday, May 30 , Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off shoes, plus an extra 15% off almost everything with the code SUNSOUT15 at checkout. This savings event includes a huge selection of sandals and sneakers that are perfect for completing summer outfits. As if that wasn't enough, shoppers can enjoy free ground shipping on their orders.

Dance the night away in the Stuart Weitzman Dancer 75 block sandal . Perfect for any outdoor events coming up this summer, the sandals feature an adjustable double strap around the ankle with a chunky three-inch heel. Even better, the sandal comes in black suede or taupe leather making these heels easy to re-wear and match with other summer outfits. Currently marked down from $450 to $191.25, you can save a whopping $258.75 when you use the code SUNSOUT15 at checkout.

The Stuart Weitzman Catherine slide on sandal is a great summer vacation staple. Typically $295, this pair of chic leather slides is on mega sale for a 50% price cut, plus an extra 15% off when you use code SUNSOUT15 at checkout, bringing the total down to $125.37, saving you $169.63.

This Stuart Weitzman Memorial Day sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to save up to 70% plus an extra 15% off must-have shoes just in time for summer.

The best deals at the Stuart Weitzman Memorial Day sale

Get ready for summer with trendy sandals and heels on sale at Stuart Weitzman right now. Reviewed/Stuart Weitzman

