ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off plus an extra 15% at this Memorial Day sale

By Anna Popp
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06b8KH_0ftTPPfW00
Shop at Stuart Weitzman this weekend to save up to 70% and get an extra 15% your purchase. Reviewed/Stuart Weitzman

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you have had your eyes on a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes, now is the best time to buy a pair at a wallet-friendly price during their Memorial Day sale going on this weekend. Whether you're attending a few outdoor weddings or going on vacation this summer, the designer shoe brand has plenty of styles on sale for any occasion.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Monday, May 30 , Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off shoes, plus an extra 15% off almost everything with the code SUNSOUT15 at checkout. This savings event includes a huge selection of sandals and sneakers that are perfect for completing summer outfits. As if that wasn't enough, shoppers can enjoy free ground shipping on their orders.

►Memorial Day is this Monday: Shop 70+ best Memorial Day sales—save at The Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart and more

►Last chance: Snag a $1,000 welcome offer for the Chase Sapphire Preferred

►Samsung deal: Save $50 when you preorder the advanced new Samsung Galaxy Neo G8 gaming monitor

Dance the night away in the Stuart Weitzman Dancer 75 block sandal . Perfect for any outdoor events coming up this summer, the sandals feature an adjustable double strap around the ankle with a chunky three-inch heel. Even better, the sandal comes in black suede or taupe leather making these heels easy to re-wear and match with other summer outfits. Currently marked down from $450 to $191.25, you can save a whopping $258.75 when you use the code SUNSOUT15 at checkout.

The Stuart Weitzman Catherine slide on sandal is a great summer vacation staple. Typically $295, this pair of chic leather slides is on mega sale for a 50% price cut, plus an extra 15% off when you use code SUNSOUT15 at checkout, bringing the total down to $125.37, saving you $169.63.

This Stuart Weitzman Memorial Day sale is one of the best ways to score the brand’s most stylish shoes for incredible savings. Shop the sale to save up to 70% plus an extra 15% off must-have shoes just in time for summer.

The best deals at the Stuart Weitzman Memorial Day sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkMWg_0ftTPPfW00
Get ready for summer with trendy sandals and heels on sale at Stuart Weitzman right now. Reviewed/Stuart Weitzman

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Memorial Day sale .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 70% off plus an extra 15% at this Memorial Day sale

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Outlet Dropped Tons of Patio Furniture Deals Days Before Memorial Day — Up to 50% Off

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with it comes everything we love about summer, including pool days, dining alfresco, and lounging outdoors. And yes, all of those activities can be done right in your backyard. So if you don't have your patio set up just yet, don't fret. The big holiday is also bringing hundreds of outdoor furniture deals and Amazon is dropping discounts early — up to 50 percent off.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart just dropped the motherlode of early Memorial Day deals — save up to 60%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It may only be mid-May, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from dropping some of its best Memorial Day weekend deals way early! There are high-quality TVs and tech, kitchen and smart-home essentials, style and beauty faves...it's truly shaping up to be an amazing sale. And we've gathered all the best deals right here, so you can get a jumpstart on your holiday weekend shopping!
FIFA
Footwear News

$1,000 Discount on Saint Laurent Goes Viral & Has Shoppers Buying Pricey Bags Fast

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saks Off 5th just began selling Saint Laurent handbags for the first time ever — and the possible discounts have fashion lovers opening a new line of credit. Upon launch, some YSL bags were discounted by nearly $1,000 on the Saksofffith.com, leaving customers feeling like a resulting nearly $2,000 price tag was a major bargain. The designer discount first went viral on May 23 when budget social media accounts discovered the possible discounts...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Coupon Code#Summer Vacation#Best Buy#Reviewed S Perks And Rec#The Home Depot#Save
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Costco Frozen Treat That Has Everyone Talking

The official start of summer is a little over a month away. In many parts of the country, the reading on the temperature gauge is finally starting to show signs of its impending arrival, meaning it's about that time to start stocking the freezer with ice cream bars and other frozen treats that can help cool you down all season long. After all, you don't want to be stuck waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll through your neighborhood when you're in need of some relief from the hot summer sun.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

488K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy