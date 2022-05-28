ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning in a Bottle Festival returns to Kern County

By Mythili Gubbi, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 4 days ago
It’s more than just a music festival. Lightning in a Bottle is back in person after a break during the pandemic. Organizers say about 25,000 people are expected to come to Lake Buena Vista during the weekend.

“This festival is not just music because we want to create an experience," said Dede Flemming.

Lightning in a Bottle came to Kern County in 2019, so this is the second year after a break caused by the COVID pandemic.

“We came out to Kern County because we found this park, we didn’t know it was here and you know, we’re always looking for venues and places that we can do our events," said Flemming. "We’re from LA and this was so close to us, and we didn’t even know it was here. So when we stumbled upon it, and we really looked at the surrounding area, we thought that it would make a great place for the event. You know with the lake and the trees and grass. It’s such a beautiful place and perfect for what we’re doing.”

The festival which runs through May 30th at Lake Buena Vista brings people from all over to experience music, yoga, meditation, mindful cooking, and other wellness activities. One couple even got engaged with a sweet proposal by the lake.

Organizers say for an event on this scale, safety is a top priority.

“We’ve worked in-depth with the county to roll out our security plan, and work on a lot of safety measures here because it is a lot of people," said Flemming. "We have a lake and we take that seriously. That the county takes that very seriously."

The stages feature performers like Glass Animals, Jhene Aiko, Chet Faker, Black Coffee, and others.

“2019 was a great success, and everyone in the county saw how well we gave the park back to them and we just build on that success. Keep it clean, keep it beautiful leave it for the next person that comes in.”

Organizers add that they have a 5-year permit at this location and hope they continue to grow the festival in Kern County.

