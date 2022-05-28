Celtics taking heat for '10 years later' tweet as series follows familiar script

On Thursday, the Celtics’ official team Twitter account tweeted out a video with the caption, “10 years later, same result.”

The video was about a Celtics fan who watched his team win a Game 5 in Miami 10 years ago, and then did so again Wednesday night while sitting in the same seats.

Pretty harmless, right? Well… in and of itself, sure. But it didn’t take long for both Celtics and Heat fans to point out a different result from that 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

While the Celtics did win that Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead, they lost the next two games, and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Co. went on to win the NBA title.

After the Heat won Game 6 Friday night at TD Garden, the responses to the tweet from Thursday only increased. The similarities even extended to the way Miami’s star took over in Boston.

In Game 6 of that 2012 series, James had 45 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. On Friday, Jimmy Butler had 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

For the sake of the Celtics’ social media team, let’s hope Game 7 in Miami plays out differently in 2022 than it did in 2012.