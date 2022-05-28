Local Business Spotlight: Royal Jewelers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday that the city has filed a lawsuit against one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns, alleging that it has created a public health crisis.
The city filed its lawsuit against Polymer80, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, alleging negligence, public nuisance, and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act., Scott said.
The Affirmative Litigation Division within Baltimore City’s Department of Law, Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, a national public-interest law firm, filed the lawsuit jointly. Hanover Armory is listed as a defendant,...
Comments / 0