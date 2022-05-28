Cheapest gas prices in the Nashville metro area on Memorial Day weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite many feeling pain at the pump, more than 39 million people are expected to hit the roads to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.
In fact, nearly 87% of Tennesseans traveling for Memorial Day plan to travel by vehicle, according to the AAA , a 4.1% increase from last year. AAA says gas prices this holiday weekend are likely to be the highest on record citing tightening global supplies and strong demand as the main culprits for the increase.
The national average for gas as of May 28 remains at $4.60 a gallon with the Tennessee average sitting at $4.27 a gallon, according to AAA . The Tennessee average for a gallon of regular gas has risen $0.50/gallon since April.Nashville traffic returning to pre-pandemic volumes
The cheapest gas in the Nashville metro area can be found in East Nashville and Hendersonville, according to GasBuddy.
Cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area as of May 28:
Z Mart- 927 Gallatin Pike
East Nashville, TN
Regular gas: $3.96 a gallon
Citgo- 150 Curtis Crossroads
Hendersonville, TN
Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon
Petro Plus- 601 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN
Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon
Dodge’s Store- 1182 W Main St
Hendersonville, TN
Regular gas: $4.00 a gallon
Walmart- 2232 Gallatin Pike N
Madison, TN
Regular gas: $4.02 a gallon
Flying J- 1420 TN-96 N
Fairview, TN
Regular gas: $4.04 a gallon
To view a list of the cheapest prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 1