ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cheapest gas prices in the Nashville metro area on Memorial Day weekend

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HbRH_0ftTMGZu00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite many feeling pain at the pump, more than 39 million people are expected to hit the roads to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

In fact, nearly 87% of Tennesseans traveling for Memorial Day plan to travel by vehicle, according to the AAA , a 4.1% increase from last year. AAA says gas prices this holiday weekend are likely to be the highest on record citing tightening global supplies and strong demand as the main culprits for the increase.

The national average for gas as of May 28 remains at $4.60 a gallon with the Tennessee average sitting at $4.27 a gallon, according to AAA . The Tennessee average for a gallon of regular gas has risen $0.50/gallon since April.

Nashville traffic returning to pre-pandemic volumes

The cheapest gas in the Nashville metro area can be found in East Nashville and Hendersonville, according to GasBuddy.

Cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area as of May 28:

Z Mart- 927 Gallatin Pike

East Nashville, TN

Regular gas: $3.96 a gallon

Citgo- 150 Curtis Crossroads

Hendersonville, TN

Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon

Petro Plus- 601 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN

Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon

Dodge’s Store- 1182 W Main St

Hendersonville, TN

Regular gas: $4.00 a gallon

Walmart- 2232 Gallatin Pike N

Madison, TN

Regular gas: $4.02 a gallon

Flying J- 1420 TN-96 N

Fairview, TN

Regular gas: $4.04 a gallon

To view a list of the cheapest prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WSMV

Gas prices force Memorial Day boaters to change habits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Memorial Day weekend kicked off the unofficial start of summer, boaters took an extra concern with them to the lake Saturday – and it’s one that’s hard to ignore. Gas prices at Nashville-area marinas are hovering around $6 a gallon. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Home Sales and Continued Growth

Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Nashville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
City
Fairview, TN
WSMV

Tanker truck rolls over on I-24 in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers leaving Nashville on I-24 likely endured an extremely slow commute on Tuesday morning. A truck pulling a tanker trailer overturned when it was involved in a crash with three other vehicles on the eastbound side of I-24 around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, taking up the right two lanes and the shoulder. The driver of the overturned tanker truck was injured in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Two SUV's Collide On Thompson Ln. Bridge Over RR Tracks

(MURFREESBORO) A two vehicle crash occured during Wednesday (6/1/2022) morning drive-time on the Thompson Lane overpass that crosses the railroad tracks and Nashviille Highway. One person was taken to the ER at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers told NewsRadio WGNS, "Preliminary investigation shows one driver...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#East Nashville#Aaa#Tennesseans#Gallatin Pike East#Hartsville Pike Gallatin#Dodge#N Fairview
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

43-year-old Eric Knight dead after a solo-vehicle crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Eric Knight as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:15 a.m. on Ewing Drive near Hillhurst Drive underneath Interstate 65 [...]
clarksvillenow.com

Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on College Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap: 22 free things to do this summer (plus 5 free festivals)

The summer calendar, which was pitifully empty the last two years because of COVID-19, is loaded with free fun. Here are my picks of 22 free (and interesting) things to do — concerts, hikes, festivals, puppet shows, history offerings, water fun, movies, culture and more. And they’re all free!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
wgnsradio.com

Beechgrove I-24 Crash Cleared

(Beechgrove, TN) The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 westbound (toward Murfreesboro) that was reported at 4:32PM Monday, Memorial Day afternoon (5/30/2022).The accident was at mile marker 97, near the Rutherford-Coffee County line and the Beechgrove exit. Officials said the westbound lane was closed and motorists were...
BEECHGROVE, TN
frommers.com

This New Long-Distance Bus Service Has a Bed for Each Passenger

A new luxury coach service wants to make buses with beds a viable alternative to air travel. Known as Napaway Coach, the start-up offers passengers rides on a bus equipped with 18 "private suites," each with two seats that can be converted into one lie-flat bed (pictured above) measuring 6.5-feet long and 40 inches wide.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Growing Exceptionally Fast, Unemployment Low and Schools are Good

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Rutherford Works report that Rutherford County is currently one of the hottest places to do business and one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States. The Chamber wrote in their email newsletter, “Our Economic Development team works to attract new companies, retain existing industries and help established businesses grow.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tennessee Waives Registration Fee For Renewals

Henry County Clerk Donna Craig has issued this information for motorists:. The Tennessee General Assembly has waived the state registration fee for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals occurring between July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023. • It reduces a portion of state registration fees...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy