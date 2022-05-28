ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PCT 4 Implements “SafeSchool” Patrol Program

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County PCT 4 Deputies will be seen more often in and around local campuses thanks to the “SafeSchool” Patrol Program recently implemented by Constable Kenneth ” Rowdy” Hayden. Bothered by the recent tragic event that took place in Uvalde ISD,...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 3

Related
yourconroenews.com

Woodlands works to purchase vehicles as shortage continues

As the global shortage of computer chips for vehicles continues, The Woodlands Township is working to ensure it has the vehicles it needs in 2023. During a May 25 meeting, the board agreed to terminate a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet and go back to the township’s in-house model to purchase vehicles. Township Chairman Gordy Bunch, Ann Snyder and Bob Milner were all absent from the meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN SMC

Heavy police presence and road closure at the 30100 block of Aldine Westfield (just North of Rayford Rd.) for an active investigation. Please avoid the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED VEHICLE BUMPING VEHICLES IN THE WOODLANDS

Reports of a vehicle bumping another in The Woodlands with another vehicle following it have been circulating on Social Media over the weekend. MCPR reached out to the Sheriff’s Office after we received over 50 messages on it over the weekend. According to Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office this is completely FALSE.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO SHOT AND BABY KIDNAPPED IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On June 1, 2022, at about 7:30 PM the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road, Spring Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered two victims who both appear to have been shot in the head. One victim (Tangela Igbokwe) was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition, and the second victim (Linda Larkins) succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Law Enforcement#Splendora Isd#Moco Pct 4 Units#Emc
Fort Bend Star

Reservoir project that could provide water to county inches forward

A nearby river authority recently reached a $69 million agreement with the city of Houston to purchase a proposed reservoir project that, if completed, might one day provide water to thousands of homes across the region. The Brazos River Authority purchased about 70 percent of project rights for the Allens...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Latanya E. Green, 40, Cleveland, Texas

CLEVELAND, TX -- 40-year-old Latanya E. Green was last seen near 1200 block of Church Avenue in Cleveland, Texas on May 14, 2022. Anastasia has long, black, curly hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. It is unknown what Latanya was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Latanya has cognitive impairments and is in need of medication.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SWAT SCENE IN CONROE

1015AM-A male is refusing to exit the vehicle for unknown reasons at Loop 336 and 105 West. Conroe Police and SWAT on scene along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.
CONROE, TX
yourconroenews.com

30K pills containing fentanyl seized at UPS store in New Caney

Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives seized tens of thousands of pills containing the opioid painkiller fentanyl during an investigation at a New Caney UPS store. Detectives with the multi-agecy Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team obtained information about a suspicious parcel at the store located at 11971 N. Grand Parkway E., according to information from the sheriff’s office.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing: Stacy McGowen, Willis, Texas

WILLIS, TX -- Stacy McGowen is missing from Willis, Texas. According to family and friends, Stacy left her home at 5:00 a.m. on May 29, 2022. Her husband stated that she left in his truck, she did not take her purse, phone or money. CASE#22-05-1199. FIRST NAME: STACY. LAST NAME:...
WILLIS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton man still on the run after allegedly stealing police cruiser

A Dayton man who reportedly evaded police and later stole a police cruiser around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, is still on the run as of Wednesday morning. His whereabouts are unknown but there is some indication that 54-year-old Clifford Oclair left the vicinity of the search area at the end of N. Winfree St. in Dayton, where he is alleged to have crashed the stolen police cruiser, according to Lt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

3PM-Fire and Lake units are responding to a sinking pontoon boat with at least three persons in the water just off Bentwater.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NBC News

How a Texas student packed school board meetings to challenge book bans

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. When Cameron Samuels was a freshman at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, they tried to visit the website for The Advocate, the oldest LGBTQ publication in the United States.
KATY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER INTAKES

IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
cw39.com

Mugshots: 35 Suspected drunk drivers arrested Memorial Day weekend

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive Law Enforcement presence to reduce the number of Driving While Intoxicated related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries. Throughout this period,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Montgomery developments would require more water, sewer capacity

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Montgomery City Council recently approved two separate feasibility studies on the city’s ability to provide water and sewer services for two new developments just outside the city limits. According to information from the city, Pulte Homes is...
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy