At least one Dolphin heading to George Kittle's Tight End University

By Mike Masala
 4 days ago
All of the participants have yet to be announced for George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Travis Kelce’s Tight End University program in Nashville, Tennessee, but we know at least one Miami Dolphin will be in attendance.

The event’s social media account posted this week that Mike Gesicki would be participating. This is the second year of the program, and it’s the second year that Miami’s top tight end will be there.

TE U, as it’s been called, is a three-day event where a number of talented players at the position gather to share their tricks of the trade with each other with the hopes that the position will continue to get better and receive more recognition leaguewide.

This year, the tight ends will work out at Vanderbilt University from June 22-24.

Olsen and Kittle mentioned earlier this week on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that they want to have more tight ends present this year than did in 2021. With that said, there’s a chance that other Dolphins receive the invite, as Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter could all benefit from working with some of the best in the game at the position.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Vanderbilt University#American Football#College Football#Tight End University
