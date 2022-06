Three people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on warrants by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Academy Street for a traffic violation. The passenger in the vehicle, Chris Grant, 44 of Houston, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Grant was placed in custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO