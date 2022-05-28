ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two women struck by vehicle later found unoccupied

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two women in the Mountain View community of San Diego suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle that was later found unoccupied, authorities said.

The women had just stepped out of an Uber vehicle that was parked facing eastbound in the 3700 block of Hemlock Street when they were struck at about 1:45 a.m., the San Diego Police Department reported.

The vehicle fled the scene, but was located a short time later unoccupied. The driver remains outstanding.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident
