ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police investigate 'suspicious' death in San Diego

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BmDw2_0ftTLLxK00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead Friday in an apartment in City Heights in what police called a suspicious death.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Mid-City Division responded at 4:45 p.m. after receiving a call from a concerned individual requesting a welfare check of a man in an apartment in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue, said Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Upon arriving, the officers forced entry into the victim's apartment after they confirmed seeing what appeared to be a seriously injured or dead man on the floor. Once inside, the officers located an obviously dead man suffering from trauma to his upper body, Shebloski said.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, has been identified but his name was not released pending family notifications, police said.

Due to the suspicious nature surrounding the victim's death, detectives from the department's Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the victim was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on State Route 94 [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound MLK Jr. Freeway west of the Jacob Dekema (15) Freeway. Investigators stated that a gray Volkswagen sedan contacted the CHP after they struck a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suspicious Death#Crime Stoppers#Mid City Division
onscene.tv

2 Suspicious Fires Burn Alongside Freeway | San Diego

05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtmj.com

Man arrested in California in connection to Kiel School District threat

KIEL- A man police say threatened the life of a staff member of the Kiel Area School District is now in custody. The Kiel Police Department Tuesday said that FBI agents in San Diego arrested a 34 year old man in connection to threats made against an employee. The Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

Chula Vista apartment fire displaces 12 people

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A dozen people were displaced from their homes after a fire ripped through several apartment units in Chula Vista. Neighbors say they heard fire trucks rushing into the Country Club Villiage apartment complex early Monday morning, but watched as crews quickly contained the fire, making sure everyone made it out safe.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Missing National City woman found dead by family members

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Family members searching for an at-risk woman found her body Sunday in some brush about a mile from her home, police said. Carter's relatives found her lying face-down in some brush just east of the east curb line in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, said Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy