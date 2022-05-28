ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Plano police searching for missing teen

WSPY NEWS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plano Police Department is searching...

www.wspynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man charged with drug induced homicide in death of Austin Bank

AURORA, Ill. - Police in suburban Chicago have arrested a man for his role in a drug induced homicide. The Aurora Police Department says 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal provided the drugs resulting in the death of 24-year-old Austin Bank. "AJ was extraordinary, a loving soul and touched so many lives," said...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WSPY NEWS

No one hurt in shooting incident in Montgomery

No one was hit after shots were fired in Montgomery in the area of Mayfield Drive and Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30. Montgomery police confirmed that the victim’s vehicle and a window at the Walgreens store on Orchard were hit by bullets. Police are calling...
MONTGOMERY, IL
NBC Chicago

Video: Thieves Shot Up Oak Forest Home as Woman's Son Tried to Stop Vehicle Theft

A frightening scene was caught on video as a homeowner in Oak Forest said thieves opened fire on her son as he tried to stop them from stealing a vehicle outside their home. Samantha De La Cruz, a mother of three, said her family has lived in their home for more than a decade, but the last few nights they have faced multiple frightening incidents now under investigation by area police.
OAK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old reported missing from Hyde Park

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old who was reported missing over the weekend from the Hyde Park neighborhood. Christopher Perry was last seen Friday in the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court, according to a CPD missing person alert. Perry is 6-foot-1, 120...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing 13-year-old boy found safe in Winnetka

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing since Monday has been found, according to Chicago police. Chicago police canceled the missing person alert for Carter Krzykowski, saying he had been located Wednesday morning by Winnetka police. Krzykowski was last seen on Memorial Day in the 4400 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Diocese To Appear In Court Today Following Incident Involving Off Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy

Attorneys for the the Catholic Diocese of Joliet are expected to appear in Will County Court today (Tuesday 5/31) to explain why they object in part to subpoenas in the disorderly conduct case against Will County Sheriff Deputy Ed Goewey following an incident involving an alleged gun threat made by a student at St. Mary Elementary School in Mokena last December. Goewey was an off-duty cop and frequent volunteer whose students attend St. Mary. He is charged with yelling and not leaving the school when asked.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for May 30, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office:. DeKalb County deputies on Saturday arrested 29-year-old Jose Garcia, of Hinckley. Police say...
PLANO, IL
wheaton.il.us

Wheaton Police Investigating Armed Robbery

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, the Wheaton Police Department responded to T-Mobile cellular store, located at 801 E. Butterfield Road, for a report of an armed robbery. During the incident, three suspects entered the store displaying a gun and demanding merchandise. The suspects fled the store with...
WHEATON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich Police Department to receive grant funding for squad car camera updates

The Sandwich Police Department is the recipient of a $120,400 grant to be used to purchase new squad car cameras. Chief of Police Jim Binachi says the money will also contribute to purchasing systems needed to eventually implement body worn cameras for officers. 14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood helped secure the grant.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rockford man accused of dragging pregnant woman out of vehicle

A Rockford man is accused of dragging a pregnant woman out of vehicle on Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Police say 22-year-old Seth Brumfield, of Rockford, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, who is pregnant with Brumfield's child, in the 100 block of Greenwood Acres in DeKalb while in a vehicle. Police allege that Brumfield dragged the woman over the center console, out the driver's side door, and into a yard.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka Man Accused of Leaving Scene of Accident Causing Damage To House

The Morris Police Department arrested a Minooka man accused of getting into an accident causing damage to a house. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said 35-year-old Jared Shepherd allegedly struck two parked cars in a driveway of a residence on Ottawa Street around 2:15 a.m. on May 18th. One...
MINOOKA, IL
wlip.com

One Dead, One Injured in Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Police say they were called on Sunday afternoon to the 15-hundred block of Washington Street…where they found two shooting victims, both described as males in their 20’s. One died at the hospital, the other underwent surgery and is said to be recovering. A car matching the description of one that fled the scene after the shooting, was located about 2 and a half hours later and chased, until the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was arrested as a person of interest, but at this point no charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating an instance of gunfire that broke out just after midnight on Memorial Day near Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue. One person was left with minor injuries. The 34-year-old male victim told police the incident began with an argument with an unknown man at...
OAK PARK, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Lawndale shooting near elementary school leaves 4 shot, including teen girl, during fight: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl is among five people seriously wounded in a shooting near an elementary school early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side. The group of people, ranging in age from 16 to 33 years old, were on the sidewalk in the 800-block of South Karlov Avenue near Daniel Webster Elementary School around 1:30 a.m. when police said a fight broke out.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy