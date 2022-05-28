ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Stabbed In Rochester, Taken To Hospital

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Rochester, in which both parties involved were said to be uncooperative.

The stabbing happened at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken into surgery for wounds sustained to the upper abdomen. It was not immediately clear the extent or seriousness of his injuries.

Police are calling this an active investigation.

