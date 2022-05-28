Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Claim After Heat Force Game 7

The Heat star made sure to let the world know what he believes is going to happen in Game 7 in Miami.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After a 47-point outburst in Game 6 that kept his team’s season alive on Friday night, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold prediction in the postgame about Game 7 as the series shifts back to Miami.

“We knew we were going to win this one. And we’re going to win the next one too,” Butler said.

The Heat clearly entered TD Garden with a chip on their collective shoulders. Fans and media alike had already penciled the Celtics into the NBA finals to face the Warriors, including Golden State forward Draymond Green, who was asked about the Eastern Conference finals series after his team clinched their finals berth.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said on Thursday night.

Longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem made sure to let the world know that his team was using Green’s comments as motivation entering Game 6.

Following the game, Haslem approached the ESPN broadcast crew and told them to tell Green “thank you” for the motivation to force Game 7.

With the series tied 3–3, the Heat now head back home to try to close the Celtics out on their home floor on Sunday night.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

