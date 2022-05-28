ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Claim After Heat Force Game 7

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxebU_0ftTLAFL00

The Heat star made sure to let the world know what he believes is going to happen in Game 7 in Miami.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After a 47-point outburst in Game 6 that kept his team’s season alive on Friday night, Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bold prediction in the postgame about Game 7 as the series shifts back to Miami.

“We knew we were going to win this one. And we’re going to win the next one too,” Butler said.

The Heat clearly entered TD Garden with a chip on their collective shoulders. Fans and media alike had already penciled the Celtics into the NBA finals to face the Warriors, including Golden State forward Draymond Green, who was asked about the Eastern Conference finals series after his team clinched their finals berth.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Green said on Thursday night.

Longtime Heat forward Udonis Haslem made sure to let the world know that his team was using Green’s comments as motivation entering Game 6.

Following the game, Haslem approached the ESPN broadcast crew and told them to tell Green “thank you” for the motivation to force Game 7.

With the series tied 3–3, the Heat now head back home to try to close the Celtics out on their home floor on Sunday night.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Miami Heat coverage, go to Inside The Heat .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Look: A-Rod's New Girlfriend Enjoyed Game 7 Last Night

A-Rod's latest love interest was enjoying her courtside view of Game 7 down in Miami on Sunday night. On Instagram, the NPC competitor posted a trio of pics from the FTX Arena floor and shared a number of stories with views of the action. Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett have...
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On Why The Warriors Will Lose The NBA Championship: "The Celtics Are Gonna Win The World Championship. Because They Are The Best Team Remaining In The Playoffs Right Now, In My Opinion.”

It's not a secret that Charles Barkley's relationship with the Golden State Warriors fans isn't the best, and he's not bothered by that. The former NBA MVP embraced the role of villain in the Western Conference Finals, rooting for the Dallas Mavericks just to piss off the Dubs Nation. They...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Darvin Ham
The Spun

Nia Long Was Trending After Game 7 On Sunday Night

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has led the team to the NBA Finals in his first year at the helm. So why was actress Nia Long trending after the final buzzer?. Taking to Twitter last night, Long posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of the Celtics' incredible accomplishment. Her 1.1 million followers have viewed the video over 800,000 times and given it over 26,000 likes in 12 hours.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game 6#Nba Finals#Celtics#Golden State#Espn#Lakers
The Spun

Look: Nia Long's Reaction To Game 7 Win Goes Viral

Nia Long was fired up after watching the Boston Celtics hold on to their lead at the end of Game 7 on Sunday night. They survived a serious push from the Miami Heat and were able to secure their berth in the NBA Finals with a 100-96 win. Long posted...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way. Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FOX Sports

Would a Warriors title damage Kevin Durant's legacy?

Entering this season, the Golden State Warriors had won three championships in a seven-year stretch — two with Kevin Durant, one without him. Now, they're looking to make it four in eight years. And if they win this season's title without Durant, his name will undoubtedly still be in the conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

71K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy