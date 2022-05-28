You gotta be kidding! SWB bills customer 50k—for water!

The Sewerage and Water Board billed Anthony Marullo $50,000 for water. They then sent the bill to a collection agency.

So Marullo sued the Sewerage and Water Board.

In less than a week a judge issued an injunction and stopped all collection efforts.

Marullo maintains the SWB made a mistake, given their record for making big blunders. But this one really stood out.

Despite the usual excuses of personnel shortages, meter reading estimates instead of actual figures and software issues the SWB had to admit they make mistakes.

But the damage, primarily to Marullo’s credit rating, was done. When the collection hit his credit report, his score dropped by some 200 points—severely harming his low-income housing business.

The gigantic bill came on 23-apartments Marullo owns as two rental properties.

“We're talking about increases of over one-thousand percent, in one month,” Marullo told WWL-TV . “What’s sad is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Not just for me, but for everyone who's been struggling with this in the city. And you know the saying, where there's smoke, there's fire? There's a lot of smoke here.”

Marullo’s attorney, Bob Ellis stated “As a result of the defendant’s actions, Petitioner, Mr. Marullo’s credit score dropped from roughly a 750 to approximately 500. As Mr. Marullo is also on the board of a bank, the S&WB’s actions are causing irreparable harm to his reputation and consideration for future membership.”

Having won the injunction, and hopefully dismissal of the bill, Marullo hopes the effort can help find a way for others in the same boat can find relief when dealing with the unpredictable utility.