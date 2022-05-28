ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

You gotta be kidding! SWB bills customer 50k—for water!

By Thomas Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xv4C_0ftTL8Z800

The Sewerage and Water Board billed Anthony Marullo $50,000 for water. They then sent the bill to a collection agency.

So Marullo sued the Sewerage and Water Board.

In less than a week a judge issued an injunction and stopped all collection efforts.

Marullo maintains the SWB made a mistake, given their record for making big blunders.  But this one really stood out.

Despite the usual excuses of personnel shortages, meter reading estimates instead of actual figures and software issues the SWB had to admit they make mistakes.

But the damage, primarily to Marullo’s credit rating, was done.  When the collection hit his credit report, his score dropped by some 200 points—severely harming his low-income housing business.

The gigantic bill came on 23-apartments Marullo owns as two rental properties.

“We're talking about increases of over one-thousand percent, in one month,” Marullo told WWL-TV . “What’s sad is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Not just for me, but for everyone who's been struggling with this in the city. And you know the saying, where there's smoke, there's fire? There's a lot of smoke here.”

Marullo’s attorney, Bob Ellis stated “As a result of the defendant’s actions, Petitioner, Mr. Marullo’s credit score dropped from roughly a 750 to approximately 500. As Mr. Marullo is also on the board of a bank, the S&WB’s actions are causing irreparable harm to his reputation and consideration for future membership.”

Having won the injunction, and hopefully dismissal of the bill, Marullo hopes the effort can help find a way for others in the same boat can find relief when dealing with the unpredictable utility.

Comments / 8

Larry Sabin
2d ago

I’m thinking they owe him$50,000 at minis, and remove the ding from his records. But, that would require ethical behavior on their part.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ellis
Daily Mail

'What a complete waste of money': Residents voice fury after council sets aside £363,000 for 'wiggly line' scheme to turn Worthing town centre into a car-free zone

A newly pedestrianised zone has been branded a waste of taxpayer money after wiggly white lines were added to the new tarmac surface. Adur and Worthing Council spent £23,500 on the design and management of the eyesore 'improvement'. The temporary measure was made permanent as part of the town's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Kidding#Swb#Sewerage And Water Board#Wwl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jackson Hole Radio

Firewood permits available

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest will start selling firewood permits for personal use beginning June 1st. Firewood may be purchased for $6.25 a cord with a minimum purchase of four cords. Additional cords may be purchased for $6.25 a cord, up to a maximum of 8 cords per household. The minimum cost of a firewood permit is $25.
ECONOMY
CNET

Here's the Average Water Bill and Simple Ways to Save Money on It

Between showers, toilets, dishwashers, washing machines and outdoor gardening, the average American household uses more than 300 gallons of water every day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Altogether, this equates to an average of $1,000 per year (or just over $83 per month) on water costs. Your typical bill...
ECONOMY
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy