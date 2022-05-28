ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downers Grove, IL

Pick-up truck drives into house of Downers Grove Couple

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PF2QC_0ftTL6ng00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Luck was on the side of a Downers Grove couple when a pick-up truck drove into the front of their home and out the back, taking the contents of the living room with it.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. at 66th Street and Briargate Drive.

According to police, a man driving a pick-up was believed to have had a medical emergency and drove right through the house.

A field of debris was left behind. Mickey Bravo lives next door.

"I did not realize the extent of the damage until I walked out on my deck and started seeing more and more and more and more," he told CBS 2 .

Other neighbors also spoke to CBS 2.

"I'm just grateful no one was sitting there in that living room," said Rosa Garcia.

The homeowners were in the basement at the time. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPY NEWS

Oven explosion leads to fire in Naperville factory

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a fire at a commercial factory in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire department says a commercial oven exploded and fire and smoke was coming out. Several more fire departments were called into investigate due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke. No one was hurt.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Video: Thieves Shot Up Oak Forest Home as Woman's Son Tried to Stop Vehicle Theft

A frightening scene was caught on video as a homeowner in Oak Forest said thieves opened fire on her son as he tried to stop them from stealing a vehicle outside their home. Samantha De La Cruz, a mother of three, said her family has lived in their home for more than a decade, but the last few nights they have faced multiple frightening incidents now under investigation by area police.
OAK FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

Hit-and-run crash leaves man injured in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Portage Park overnight. Police said Jeep was going southbound on Austin Avenue near Addison Street when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, causing it to flip over just before 12:40 a.m.The other car took off. The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old man, is expected to recover. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up Truck#Accident#Downers Grove Couple#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

One dead after car drives off Bishop Ford Freeway, rolls over and crashes through fence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a Chevrolet Corvette left the roadway and crashed through a fence Tuesday morning along the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said, shortly before 2 a.m., a vehicle drove off the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford near 115th Street, rolled over, and crashed through a fence. The vehicle, a yellow Corvette, came to a stop in a private lot near Doty and Kensington Avenues.Police said one person was taken to the hospital, and was pronounced dead.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged in fatal crash

A Joliet woman is accused of causing a crash that killed someone from Aurora in March. The Joliet Police Department says that 46-year-old Maria Aiello, of Joliet, was under the influence of drugs during a crash that resulted in the death of 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, of Aurora, at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue on March 15.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting reported at gas station in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A shooting was reported early Tuesday evening at a gas station on the edge of Oak Lawn. Gunfire was reported at the BP station at 111th Street and Pulaski Road, on the border with Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.As of 6 p.m., the scene was cordoned off and secured and police were seen investigating.Police closed 111th Street west to Cicero Avenue. Pulaski Road is also closed between 107th and 111th streets, Oak Lawn police said.Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwbchicago.com

Woman shot while riding bike on lakefront, police say

A 19-year-old woman was shot while bicycling along the lakefront downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her leg. A 19-year-old woman was shot while riding her bike near the lake downtown on Monday evening, police said. She is the 13th person shot in the Loop community area during the month of May.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people arrested, projectiles thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy